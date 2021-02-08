Taipei Cycle Show Postponed with Online Event Still Set for March

Taipei Cycle regrets to announce that their physical shows have been postponed due to concerns about spreading COVID-19 infections.



Taipei Cycle Show was set to be the first ‘hybrid’ show in the bike & sports industry this year, with a virtual show taking place and interacting with an online show at TaiNEX Hall 1 in Taiwan’s capital. However, Taipei Cycle Online will still take place as scheduled between March 3 – 31 2021. — Taipei Cycle