Taipei Cycle Show Postponed with Online Event Still Set for March

Tapei Cycle has announced that the 2021 Taipei Cycle Show has been postponed due to concerns around COVID-19 infections.
The organisers of the Taipei Cycle Show have announced that the physical version of the show will not be taking place in March but they are still planning to hold their month long online event. This year's Taipei Cycle Show was set to be the first "hybrid" show in the bike industry with both online and physical events taking place at the same time. Last year we saw a number of events experiment with online trade shows with events such as Sea Otter Play
offering a platform for people to find out about the latest products from their own homes.
Taipei Cycle Show was set to be the first ‘hybrid’ show in the bike & sports industry this year, with a virtual show taking place and interacting with an online show at TaiNEX Hall 1 in Taiwan’s capital. However, Taipei Cycle Online will still take place as scheduled between March 3 – 31 2021.— Taipei Cycle
Currently, Taipei Cycle has not set a new date for the show after they decided they could not meet its original March 3 - 6 date. The online show is still on track to take place from March 3 - 31.
