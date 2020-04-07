Tairin Wheels Announces New Silent Mugen Hub

Press Release: Tairin Wheels

We've posted sketches, renderings, and cross sectional images, through social media for the past year

Our drivers are made of harden steel, unlike the plastic ones we are showing in red

We've posted sketches, renderings, and cross-sectional images, through social media for the past year

FEATURES

After a year of designing and testing, Tairin Wheels is ready to release the Mugen hub with microspline compatibility this summer. This project has been documented in social media from the start to the final product, and we've incorporated everything you requested along this journey.The Mugen is a modular hub, with a silent roller clutch drive. Unlike other silent hubs out there, the drive mechanism is completely inside the free-hub and fully serviceable - the main load bearings are also inside the free-hub. This means that there is nothing to go wrong on the hub-shell side, where the wheel is laced upon. This promises that the days of re-lacing wheels because of wear or failure on mechanisms, like stripped threads inside the hub-shells, will be a thing of the past.All bearings are replaceable and off the shelf sealed bearings. The roller clutch mechanism is also self-serviceable, but if you are not willing to do it yourself, it will be as easy as sending the free-hub to Tairin HQ, or servicing at your local bike shop. The removal of the free-hub is tool free, and it only requires you to pull it out - it snaps right in for assembly. There is no hassle of adjusting pre-loads, or any sort of tedious adjustments typically seen associated with silent hubs. We will have service videos and documentation in place.With this release, we are also releasing compatibility for Shimano 12sp Microspline, both for the Mugen and our current Shogun hubs. The neat thing about our take on Microspline, is retaining our current sized bearings in the free-hub. The Mugen load bearing is a 6001 12x28x8mm bearing, which has bigger bearings than the 6902 15x28x7 baseline bearing. We are currently seeing a lot of bearing under-sizing for the Microspline by other hub makers.Because there are so many features in the Mugen hub, here's a list of the design characteristics:- We implemented our OBI (Overlap Bearing Interface) construction. The free-hub sits deep into the hub-shell, through an over sized bearing and is tethered-floating on two balancing support bearings, becoming part of the structure that carries the rider's load. This means that the furthest bearings are carrying the rider's weight and forces (left disc side bearing, and the furthest right side bearing sitting inside the free-hub) On standard 4 sealed bearing hubs, the two bearings inside the shell take care of the rider weight and forces, and the 2 bearings inside the free-hub take care of the driving forces from pedaling. The OBI design has more leverage support from the hub to the rim, as the virtual line of the normal forces extend further outwards towards the end-cap-to-end-cap.-Split axle and direct bearing seating. As the cutout diagram shows, the free-hub bearing 6001 directly seats onto the frame thru-axle. The hub's body axle does not protrude each side's end-caps, and butts against them, the axle also butts against the 6001 bearing that sits directly on the frame's thru axle. Hub axles on thru-axle designs aren't primarily designed to take any shear or torque loads, only a compressive load from tightening the thru-axle; while the thru-axle takes care of the loads mentioned. When such axles take shear and torque loads in the real world, that's when we start to see the "broken axle" syndrome, where the axle shears off right at the bearing between the hub-shell and free-hub. With a split axle and direct bearing seating on the thru-axle, there "sectioned" axle is free from twisting and bending, and only supports the compression forces that holds the wheel in place on the frame.-Direct tuning for drive engagement. The Mugen's roller clutch is fully customizable! you can opt to go for instant engagement to 5 deg engagement. Just like suspension fork springs in the 90's we will release roller clutch cages that are color-coded yellow, red, blue, signifying 0 deg, 2.5 deg, and 5 deg engagement. The benefit of a slacker engagement system comes with less drag on the mechanism. Because saying that instant is drag free is not scientific, whether you feel the drag, or if its significant, that's another story. It will also ease pedal kickback on certain suspension designs. The cages will be swap-able on your free-hub.-Steel free-hubs. No digging or wear on our free-hubs, because of the hardness required for this type of drive mechanisms, plus the fact that the mechanism is part of the free-hub, all free-hubs will be made of the same material. Whether you choose the Microspline, XD drive, or trusty old Shimano HG, the free-hub is designed to outlast any "Standard"-Truly Mugen modular. Because the drive mechanism is inside the free-hub, we plan to release more drive mechanism options for the Mugen in the future. Maybe you would fancy a super loud angry bee mechanism, you never know.As with all our Tairin Wheels, the Mugen will be available as hubs or built wheel-sets with the choice of rims, like the modern hookless alloy DH rated Duty MK2, the Lite, or the GRS. All our wheels are hand-laced in house with our Yield Point Wheel Build technique, which guarantees no need for truing, re-tensioning, or seat-in periods for up to 2 years. If the wheel goes out of true, we will sort it out.The hub weights at 450g and prices will start at CAD550 per hub. Wheelset prices will be available soon.Stay tuned through our Instagram @tairinwheels, where we periodically release more information together with content about our design process.