Taj Mihelich Releases Book of Cartoons & Doodles: 'Back Before They Invented Open Face Helmets'

This book is 164 pages of my cartoons and doodles. There is a bunch of bicycle comics (including a number from Sunday Comics with Taj series on Pinkbike), lots of low-brow humor, dad jokes, questionable puns, and some things that are probably only funny to me. There's a few things I'm actually serious about, but hopefully you can't tell, and even a few essays. I call it a collection of not-too-artsy-fartsy work I've done over the last few years (though, there are a few fart jokes). — Taj Mihelich