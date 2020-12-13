Taj's Suspension Guide - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

I won't kid you, even after a couple of years of working for Pinkbike I am still baffled by rear suspension. I've illustrated articles
about it and I've had coaching from the editors but my brain still struggles. I start reading about sag and anti-squat and what all those different knobs and switches and pressure settings do and I decide to get another hardtail
.
However, much to my astonishment, Santa Cruz recently set me up with their 5010 model. I have it propped up under the best lighting in my dining room while the snow falls outside. It is so cool looking and so I've decided that this winter I will make a real effort to understand how it all works. Before I get too bike-smart I decided to draw what has been playing through my boingy-bits illiterate mind whenever my friends have tried to explain suspension designs to me.
Corny comics for your entertainment...
