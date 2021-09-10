Take on the Fall Trail Challenge for a Chance to Win a GT Fury & a Whistler Mountain Bike Park Unlimited Pass for 2022

Sep 10, 2021
by WhistlerMountain BikePark  
Fall Trail Challenge

This year, Whistler Mountain Bike Park has partnered with Trailforks, the leading global trail map app for hiking and biking enthusiasts and the official summer trail map of Whistler Blackcomb.

Enter the challenge on the Trailforks website or app, ride your bike, log your rides and collect badges. Each badge gives the rider one entry into a Season Finale draw for a GT Fury downhill bike and a 2022 Whistler Mountain Bike Park Unlimited Pass.

Photo Christie Fitzpatrick

The Fall Trail Challenge

You can view the badges on the Trailforks website here with details about which trails when completed will earn you the badge. We’ve got options for riders of all abilities to earn badges and enter the competition.

Intermediate riders will revel in the blue flow options from Creekside to Fitzsimmons zones, including the brand new Gatorade Skills Park. Seasoned riders can take on the challenging iconic tech trails in Garbanzo which lead to the legendary Oakley Hip. Bike Park pros who collect all nine badges will receive nine entries into the competition, plus ultimate bragging rights to friends and colleagues.

What are you waiting for? Get out there and ride your bike.

Photo Christie Fitzpatrick

Fall Bike Park Pass available now

All time Fall time has officially arrived in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park. The chairlift rides are getting colder but the dirt is getting tackier. With a month of riding still remaining on the clock, lock in your Fall Bike Park Pass now for unlimited riding until the final day on October 11th.

The Fall Bike Park Pass is $380* and Twilight, 5 or 10 Day Pass Holders can upgrade to an Unlimited Fall Pass for $270*. Visit our website here for full details. *Prices in $CAD for adults.

Photo Christie Fitzpatrick


Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Trailforks Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
92842 views
Updated: Brendan Fairclough Airlifted from Lenzerheide World Cup with Severe Gash to Thigh
69837 views
What Does the Vietnam Covid Shutdown Mean for Carbon Bikes?
68431 views
Scott Releases 160mm Patron eMTB with an Integrated Shock
62054 views
Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
56904 views
Spotted (Again): Yeti's eMTB at EWS-E Crans-Montana
55559 views
Field Test: 2022 YT Capra - The Speedy All-Rounder
54890 views
Field Test: 2022 Norco Range C1 - The Pedal Friendly 'Downhill' Bike
48787 views

8 Comments

  • 2 0
 Lucky enough to be in Whistler this week.Rode the chair with a member of the trail crew today. Thank you for making the trails awesome. All health care workers, thank you for making the bigger world awesome.May be 2 glasses of wine and pain killers speaking, but thank you to all the other bikers for making life awesome.. Cheers!
  • 2 0
 Do you need TF Pro to log rides for the badges?
  • 7 0
 Whistler Mountain Bike Park guests have full access to Trailforks Pro whilst in the resort for hiking and mountain biking.
  • 4 0
 @WhistlerMountainBikePark: thats actually really cool, well done!
  • 3 5
 A contest open to the enlightened, made all the right choices club or more likely, the lucky trust fund inheritor types. These are the last groups of folks who need free stuff. This is ridiculous
  • 2 5
 I guess I should know now that this website is for first world enjoyment and I shouldn’t get angry at it for creating first world contests however it’s irritating, nonetheless
  • 4 6
 How bout a contest for the healthcare worker who puts in the most overtime hours for the non compliant anti vaccers? Well?
  • 1 0
 What's totally cool about the contest is that it is for those people! Whistler (and the broader Sea to Sky) is a real community with health care workers that have been working ceaselessly to manage COVID; hospitality workers that have been pulling double and triple shifts to keep local businesses open and viable during a rough period; trades workers that are crushing it trying to keep up with demand and so on. And guess what lots of them are here for the lifestyle and they ride park. So they can take that season pass or get a fall pass and get in a few more laps and maybe win some cool stuff. Or maybe it will be somebody from one of the other groups of people that you disparage. Either way - cool contest.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008700
Mobile Version of Website