Take on the Fall Trail Challenge for a Chance to Win a GT Fury & a Whistler Mountain Bike Park Unlimited Pass for 2022

This year, Whistler Mountain Bike Park has partnered with Trailforks, the leading global trail map app for hiking and biking enthusiasts and the official summer trail map of Whistler Blackcomb.
Enter the challenge on the Trailforks website
or app, ride your bike, log your rides and collect badges. Each badge gives the rider one entry into a Season Finale draw for a GT Fury downhill bike and a 2022 Whistler Mountain Bike Park Unlimited Pass.The Fall Trail Challenge
You can view the badges on the Trailforks website here
with details about which trails when completed will earn you the badge. We’ve got options for riders of all abilities to earn badges and enter the competition.
Intermediate riders will revel in the blue flow options from Creekside to Fitzsimmons zones, including the brand new Gatorade Skills Park. Seasoned riders can take on the challenging iconic tech trails in Garbanzo which lead to the legendary Oakley Hip. Bike Park pros who collect all nine badges will receive nine entries into the competition, plus ultimate bragging rights to friends and colleagues.
What are you waiting for? Get out there and ride your bike.Fall Bike Park Pass available now
All time Fall time has officially arrived in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park. The chairlift rides are getting colder but the dirt is getting tackier. With a month of riding still remaining on the clock, lock in your Fall Bike Park Pass now for unlimited riding until the final day on October 11th.
The Fall Bike Park Pass is $380* and Twilight, 5 or 10 Day Pass Holders can upgrade to an Unlimited Fall Pass for $270*. Visit our website here
for full details. *Prices in $CAD for adults.
