Take Part in Our New Public Survey for State of the Sport 2024

Mar 8, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey is back for its third iteration with a new public survey launching today.

Alongside surveying some of the best riders in the world, we thought it would be great to hear your thoughts and ideas on mountain biking as we go into the 2024 season.

We thought given some of the changes and struggles happening to the sport right now, it would be worthwhile to get a perspective from top riders and collect thoughts from anyone who follows the sport in a new separate public survey.

As we have done in the past, anonymous surveys are on the way to a group of the world's best riders' inboxes for their thoughts about the state of mountain biking in 2024. We will continue to cover all of their answers as we have done before with a week of insights into the data.

The new public survey will feature questions on race coverage, rider pay and other important questions about the sport's health and how you interact with racing in 2024. While many of the questions will be unique to this survey, we have created areas where we can compare answers from the professional rider survey.

The results of our public survey will be featured in a standalone article once we begin releasing the data for this year's State of the Sport in April. We hope that those who wish to provide us with answers to our questions will answer truthfully and to ensure people do not send in multiple surveys, we have asked for you to input an email address. Your inputted email addresses will only be used to ensure people do not submit more than one survey.

Over the next two weeks, our public State of the Sport survey will be open to responses, with us shutting the survey at 9 am PST on March 22.

We will then trawl through the mountain of data before we release the results of the surveys with deep dives into the most interesting findings in the first half of April.

If you wish to complete our survey, you can provide your answers with the link below.



Posted In:
Pinkbike Announcements Pinkbike State Of The Sport Survey


23 Comments
  • 16 0
 This is a great opportunity to take a fat shit all over Warner bros discovery. Highly recommend!
  • 2 0
 Warner Bros Discovery is a plague upon the earth, not just MTB racing
  • 12 0
 I CANT FUCKING WATCH MTB RACING IN CANADA BECAUSE WE GOT ABSOLUTELY FUCKED OVER BY THE CURRENT OWNERS OF THE BROADCAST RIGHTS.
  • 2 0
 Hear hear!!
  • 3 0
 Let me add one more thing. For all you Canadian athletes racing at the highest level. Your voice matters so get loud and remind those at the races that are filming you and making money off it that your own bloody family, countrymen and young kids who look up to you cant even watch.... And PinkBike you too as a Canadian based company should be raising far more of a shit storm about this....and being a louder voice in fighting for coverage... Id stand behind you deciding to not post any highlights or coverage for 2024 as a protest for the bullshit that we have to look forward too for 2024.
  • 7 1
 This is free market research for Outside.
Lets make a deal , Pinkbike stops putting auto play ads on videos & I'll participate in your free market research exercise.
Or pay for the data like everyone else ? Even grocery store chains give me something for my data (loyalty / points cards)
  • 4 0
 “Pinkbike’s Anonymous State of the Sport Survey”. First field (mandatory) requires your email address. Hmmm…..
  • 3 1
 Quite a few of those answers needed a "I don't know" option... I ended picking quite a few answers out of my ass ,. jus to proceed...
  • 2 0
 None of the questions are required so you can skip any you don't feel you can answer.
  • 3 0
 @edspratt: The survey design effectively encourages people to guess though
  • 1 0
 Headset cable routing - bad Lower prices - good Racing - too hard to watch, don't care anymore Trails - more please E-Bikes - not the savior the industry thinks they are Gear - simpler is better Advertisers - tone it down
  • 5 3
 >> To fill out this form, you must be signed in. Your identity will remain anonymous.

sorry, but pass.
  • 8 0
 Are you worried they might find out you actually prefer digressive leverage ratios and blue flow? What privacy concerns could you possibly have?
  • 2 1
 It looks like there was an error it shouldn't require you to sign in, just enter an email address. All we see on our end is your answers.
  • 10 0
 @pisgahgnar: Maybe he wants internal headset routing and doesn't want his house SWAT-ed.
  • 3 0
 Pretty sure PB already has all our emails so who cares
  • 1 0
 @Gristle: emails, IP addresses, cookies, advertiser info. I avoid the first and last one with my temp email address and adblocker, other 2 are whatever
  • 2 0
 Will be curious to see how upset people really are by Warner Bros and Rampage judging.
  • 2 0
 The survey should be called the state of professional mountain bike racing, not the state of the sport.
  • 2 0
 The state of pinkbike's media contracts
  • 2 2
 All factory riders on the top 5 teams in all 3 disciplines should make a minimum salary of $75,000 and receive free healthcare up to 20 years post contract.
  • 1 0
 LOL it's still automatically signing you in with a gmail account... sure is anonymous!
  • 1 0
 The Google sign-in just allows you to leave the survey and come back with any answers saved. It's not required for the survey.







