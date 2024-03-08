Take Part in Our New Public Survey for State of the Sport 2024

Pinkbike's State of the Sport
Survey is back for its third iteration with a new public survey launching today.
Alongside surveying some of the best riders in the world, we thought it would be great to hear your thoughts and ideas on mountain biking as we go into the 2024 season.
We thought given some of the changes and struggles happening to the sport right now, it would be worthwhile to get a perspective from top riders and collect thoughts from anyone who follows the sport in a new separate public survey.
As we have done in the past, anonymous surveys are on the way to a group of the world's best riders' inboxes for their thoughts about the state of mountain biking in 2024. We will continue to cover all of their answers as we have done before
with a week of insights into the data.
The new public survey will feature questions on race coverage, rider pay and other important questions about the sport's health and how you interact with racing in 2024. While many of the questions will be unique to this survey, we have created areas where we can compare answers from the professional rider survey.
The results of our public survey will be featured in a standalone article once we begin releasing the data for this year's State of the Sport in April. We hope that those who wish to provide us with answers to our questions will answer truthfully and to ensure people do not send in multiple surveys, we have asked for you to input an email address. Your inputted email addresses will only be used to ensure people do not submit more than one survey.
Over the next two weeks, our public State of the Sport survey will be open to responses, with us shutting the survey at 9 am PST on March 22.
We will then trawl through the mountain of data before we release the results of the surveys with deep dives into the most interesting findings in the first half of April.
If you wish to complete our survey, you can provide your answers with the link below.
