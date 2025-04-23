LAST CHANCE: Take Part in the 2025 State of the Sport Public Survey

Powered by Outside

May 3, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey is back for another year and we are launching our second public survey.

Alongside asking some of the best riders in the world, we thought it would be great to hear your thoughts and ideas on the state of World Cup racing in 2025.

We thought that given the continued changes and struggles happening to the sport right now, it would be worthwhile to get a perspective from top riders and collect thoughts from anyone who follows the sport in a separate public survey.

As we have done in the past, anonymous surveys are on the way to a group of the world's best riders' inboxes for their thoughts about the state of mountain biking in 2025. We will continue to cover all of their answers as we have done before with a week of insights into the data.

After taking in the feedback from our first public survey last year we have made this year's version significantly shorter and more focused on the most important topics.

The results of our public survey will be featured in a standalone article once we begin releasing the data for this year's State of the Sport. We hope that those who wish to provide us with answers to our questions will answer truthfully and we hope you will only submit one survey.

Over the next two weeks, our public State of the Sport survey will be open to responses. Response collection will conclude at 8 am PDT on May 5

We will then trawl through the mountain of data before we release the results of the surveys with deep dives into the most interesting findings.

If you wish to complete our survey, you can provide your answers with the link below.



105 Comments
 Hey who do you sell the survey results to?
  • 112
 Asking the real question
  • 352
 Well… couple of things.
Obviously not WBD because I’m sure they wouldn’t pay much to a read a bunch of keyboard warriors dumping all over their newly acquired product.
Next up… if they decided to sell this data, and someone wanted to buy it, is it a bad thing for our niche website to make some money and also give much needed feedback to race organizers/broadcasters from the fans? Seems like a win-win.
And finally… you could just not fill it out and keep on scrolling.
  • 80
 @gmiller720: scrolling or trolling?
  • 57
 @gmiller720: #triggered
  • 53
 @gmiller720: it’s not that serious. Again who are you selling the results to?
  • 45
 @gmiller720: How much time did you waste writing that?
  • 5817
 I'd be interested in how many people actually watch everybody's DH race run that is broadcasted. I love watching the races, but I max out at watching ~15-20 people's race runs. It gets repetitive, and usually nothing interesting really happens until the top 10 (I'll go back and watch a replay if something exciting happened early). I'm all for more people qualifying for the finals, but in no way do I actually want to spend my time watching them.
  • 444
 This is yet another reason why a superior commentary experience is still needed for DH racing... As exciting as it is inherently. The current golf chatter commentary def skews towards reducing the field being a good thing. Maybe that was the plan all along lol. I can watch a whole field if only the best parts of track are filmed and the broadcast is cut accordingly. But then you run into the issue of 'not filming spots where someone made up a second', even if its just a motorway or piste traversal. It's obviously much easier to watch an entire race of Crankworx/Hardline than WCs. But to me the commentary is the biggest offender. If I'm going to watch one of the slowest riders on the mountain, I don't want to also be annoyed lol
  • 302
 I want to watch the whole track. If that means fewer riders, sadly, so be it. I think I'm a good enough armchair watcher to spot if someone is going faster or slower, taking a different line etc. Thats what makes it interesting to me. I'd rather see 30 people do that than watch 80 people do the biggest features on the track in a no-context-highlight-reel format.
  • 55
 I'll usually fast forward and watch the top 5 riders or so. I never watch a full race.
  • 345
Anyone outside the top 15 is painful to watch.
 Anyone outside the top 15 is painful to watch.
  • 430
 @wolftwenty1: The more riders per race, the more beers I get whilst watching. I'd happily watch a 150 rider finals.....
  • 42
 @Bitelio: lol. Then the top guys look worse than the guys that have no chance anyway…smart!
  • 1711
 @lepigpen: I could watch the likes of 100 rides if Rob n co from freecaster days were commenting
  • 163
 I watch every run from start to finish, and enjoy the build-up to the main events. Although I'd enjoy a massive amount more if it were with Warner!
  • 40
 I actually like a smaller field of riders than was traditionally put forward for this reason. Although I don't like a lot of what WBD is doing, I do kind of get trying to structure a pro league system that most people are familiar with in other sports. Do I think they're going about it the right way? No. Absolutely not.
  • 92
 I would watch the whole race under the old (Red Bull) format. The commentary was good, they hyped up the people coming up later in the broadcast, and with the start time gaps the first batch of riders go by pretty fast. I wouldn't always watch the whole broadcast, but if I did it was like a 1.5 hour thing (skipping the non- riding stuff in the beginning and post race podium stuff.)

Do I want to watch a full semi finals, then a full finals where the same people ride the same track and it takes about 6 hours? Absolutely not.
  • 10
 @lepigpen: No its not no one cares about crankworx or hardline results. That’s why so many of the top pros don’t bother going
  • 20
 @chrismac70: Hardline plus several of the Crankworx events are invite only.
  • 320
 @edspratt - Heads up the survey doesn't account for cheapskate riders whose wife has HBO/Max and thus (i'm not a TV watcher except for bikes) I don't actually pay to watch DH (and probably wouldn't) but then answer that I'm watching since I'm not gonna just sit around and not watch

I don't understand why WB doesn't just offer a by-the-race or races-only package that you just pay $5 or $10 to watch each they shoot ya a link and boom, watch the race - and you're done. I'd wager many more riders would bite if it were that easy but when you have to get a BS channel / app you don't really give a shit about and ya aren't gonna watch 95% of the content - it just seems like a mega waste... especially as the world economy melts down
  • 90
 Came here to make a similar comment. Given that MTB racing is now almost always bundled with other entertainment, answering whether you “pay to watch racing” is more nuanced than that. I answered “yes” because I do pay for the Disney/Hulu/Max bundle, but honestly I’d probably subscribe to those services without the racing
  • 20
 My household pays for it, so that's how I answered it even though I'm not the primary account holder.

WB doesn't offer that because they are in the business of making money. Smile
  • 70
 Because more subscribers equal higher stock price and those who make these decisions get paid in equity.
  • 40
 @rustiegrizwold: yup. like it or not the business model values subs higher than individual broadcast advertising.
  • 21
 @southshorepirate - I think this model is fully outdated or rather, is just leaving money on the table. Maybe I'm wrong but even @ $10 a race (whatever) or as a package, WB would likely rake in far more rider eyeballs than by the $30 (ish) model they are offering. They are clearly hoping to attract non-riders primarily - not us - and sure, that crowd might watch, but they are not going to *specifically* subscribe just to watch DH (etc) so WB is not really gaining much via the subcsription since DH / XC is included already and no one's really going to WB just for bikes - its already in a bundle or subscription that people are going to get anyway. White noise.

On the other hand, if they offered a pay-per or a 10 DH (however many XC) race bundle / option and promote that on PB (etc) I'll wager they'd get a strong response. Again I could be wrong. I'm only "paying" because they are offering in my wife's full tilt subscription so WB is not getting anything whereas literally every rider I know isn't subscribing at at all b/c no one wants to drop $250 on watching 10 DH races.

To the point - they are overlooking a lot of riders, in my view, to their monetary (and street cred) loss, but I prob don't understand how all this works. Pandering to the masses may work OK, but offering riders a sweet insider deal is a money maker vs. a bur in our collective sock. The ill-will WB is generating among bikers hurts them and damages their bottom line I'll wager
  • 60
 @Mtn-Goat-13: it’s out of their hands, subs is a key metric for investors. Subs = recurring revenue, and there’s a multiple on top of that in valuation, whereas a 1 time fee has no multiplicative value to the company. Also, think about the data. There’s a ton of value in subs and understanding their viewing habits, which can be commercialized on its own, but also to bolster the value of the advertising fees.

Also, MTB riders are a very small part of their market. They carry a ton of sports, so this is just another discipline to broaden their reach ever so slightly. They assume there are folks who will pay the annual fee and then consume other content.

pinkbike represents a fraction of action sports viewers. The purists, I suspect, aren’t significant enough for WB to cater to them.
  • 20
 @southshorepirate: Heard and none of WB marketing is anything I understand, but by your logic / idea - likewise if purists / PB (etc - far more riders in the world than just PB audience) are so puny, they cannot expect many of us to sub monthly to view, whereas if racing (and I'm talking DH) was offered as a venue - that would be insanely easy to follow / analyze and even compare to non-MTB marketed viewership... it's just data

Seems that knowing that would be key since in the end it is about making money. I guess I don't see how reg Janes & Joes do much for WB, even if they did watch & were trackable. They're not gonna know jack about the products & process

And as as side. there were 100K people at some of the French WC races - that's a tiny fraction of rhe # of Euro fans there & around the world so... I am pissing in the wind surely but it seems like there's a huge missed opp here
  • 30
 @Mtn-Goat-13: WBDSports has 116million subs globally, that is what their business is built on and is measured by investors. It is not worth even the technical set-up required to build, test and deploy a pay per view structure to gain maybe a few tens of thousands or even hundred thousand viewers for a handful of events, especially since they're worth less to the company. We're not even peanuts to them, more like a piece of shell under the table.

Pay $100 to watch 10 races only, or pay $169 for a full year of access to their entire catalogue? Most people will just sub and move on, and they know this. The few of us who will not simply aren't valuable enough for WBD to build a model that will serve our needs.
  • 10
 @southshorepirate: Good to know actually... it's all pretty ironic tho and it seems like this is how some sports die but, maybe not. Having zero experience in this realm I can't say but my gut (or stubborn-ness) says the ppv format already exists & wouldn't take that long to do up. The US bases DHSE & Monster series all being done by The Mangler & his crew goes out in days, is free (tho If pay something for it) and yeah, that's not the same at all. And again it's white noise to me as I'm gonna have access w/o event thinking of it unless the orange turd keeps destroying everything, in which case I won't have bikes & will be standing in my hobo garb asking for pennies on the streets
  • 399
 The Redbull DH broadcast were never boring. Rob made it entertaining no matter what was going on. Now the broadcast is boring as shit expect when they have the occasional guest announcer. Even then it is still pretty lame.
  • 151
 I have to admit, I miss our Warner Brother.
  • 210
 On race coverage question 5. It asks "Which categories of mountain bike racing do you regularly follow?" I can only select one type or racing. It should be select all that apply.
  • 140
 Good spot, I've just fixed this now.
  • 60
 @edspratt: Also, if you select not having interest in XC racing it still sends you to the detailed XC questions, for Enduro it skips the detailed questions (as expected).

So you may get distorted XC results as people like me have to answer the Qs to close the survey, but I don't have any real preferences.
  • 30
 @southshorepirate: Thanks for letting me know, I will get that fixed. None of the sections are mandatory so you can ignore any questions that you don’t feel you can answer.
  • 30
 @edspratt: oops
  • 220
 *The State of the [Professional] Sport [as Viewed through a Screen]
  • 3213
 screw warner bros
  • 1128
flag Snowytrail (Apr 23, 2025 at 9:54) (Below Threshold)
 Their coverage may be lacking but they are putting money into the sport, give them a little credit.
  • 323
 @Snowytrail: putting money into the sport? Say more.

As far as i can all the money is going into WB and UCI coffers. No additional prize money for riders. A smaller field. Fewer rounds. And less exposure as they put coverage behind the paywall.

Really, please make the case for the upside cuz its looking bleak from where i sit.
  • 132
 I actually think the coverage is better under them. What isn't better is raising the subs cost from £7 per month to £30+ per month. I'm out for this season for the first time ever - can't believe it.
  • 62
 @freestyIAM: This. Apparently for all this hustle, all the changes, and everything - the prize money (if I understand correctly) doesn't even go up this year is maybe 3000 euros this year (? correct me).

Sure athletes are getting paid by bike companies / sponsors but damn... prize money in series like Monster or US nationals is like 15K but 3K euros is a joke when so - much - money - is going around w/ the broadcast, sponsorships for televised ads, and all that
  • 711
@Snowytrail: coverage is better than ever…
 @Snowytrail: coverage is better than ever…
  • 111
 @freestyIAM: there’s 10 DH world cups this year which is more than we have had in a long time. It would be nice to see more prize money but I’d rather see more out of industry team sponsors so riders base pay is higher.
  • 50
 @Mtn-Goat-13: First place gets $4000 at Monster pro downhill. Only the US open has the 15k
  • 70
 Agreed that the prize money is a joke. A small rail jam here recently had a 28k prize pot. With a couple hundred people watching, no tv coverage. The level that world cup riders are at and the coverage they get, prize pots should be a lot larger.
  • 212
flag warmerdamj FL (Apr 23, 2025 at 18:47) (Below Threshold)
 @freestyIAM: when did you review the financial statements for WB and the UCI to confirm this?
  • 70
 @warmerdamj: m.macrotrends.net/stocks/charts/WBD/warner-bros-discovery/gross-profit

WBD seem to be doing alright.
  • 40
 @warmerdamj: sigh, you are right. I assumed they were doing well based on them, you know, being a huge MNC. It wasnt a hard guess.
  • 30
 @Mtn-Goat-13: Agreed. I would be a lot more willing to pay for WB coverage if prize money goes up. Currently I would be paying more to a huge corporation who then don't give my favourite athletes any more money.
  • 140
 I'm not sure if the poll will accurately measure this, but I'm curious about what percent of the Pinkbike audience doesn't follow or care about any form of racing.
  • 170
 (Raises hand)
  • 60
 Me, couldn't care less for professional sports. I'd rather be out riding myself. Same goes for any sport.
  • 100
 I've followed the first two XC rounds in Brazil in April on Discovery Plus (which is around 6 euros per month in Europe). As always, there's things I like, things that got better, and things that I don't like. I love it when they include experts in the commentary booth (like Henrique Avancini in this chase). My biggest pet peeve at the moment is Ric McLaughlin pretending to have in-depth knowledge of the sport. As someone who has been following the sport since Sabine Spitz won her first Olympic XC medal, that simply rubs me the wrong way. You'd think that someone whose daytime job is commentating on a sport would prepare better. Sometimes you can hear the pauses when he is googling stuff to say about individual athletes...
  • 60
 Luckily for you and me there are more commentators than Ric. I have a hard time listening to the interviews with the riders, done by a presenter with her typical voice and sometimes her clothes. It is about the riders, not her !
  • 149
 I would have thought the first question should have been, 'since Redbull lost the rights to broadcast live DH final, have you watched a race?' I will not fund the greed in this world with subscriptions to this that and everything, I used to love watching the finals but since I have to pay I have lost all interest in following or seeing 'highlights'. Maybe I'm wrong, If I am, please let me know where i can watch a live broadcast for no cost.
  • 85
 So instead you funded greed by clicking on a free stream where red bull monetized your eyeballs by selling ads? Lol
  • 51
 @wolftwenty1: if you get a service for free, you are the product.
  • 140
 @JSTootell: Don't disagree with your point, but you're telling me those who are subscribed aren't ALSO the product?
  • 22
 @wolftwenty1: I never saw any ads while watching Redbull TV. I don't think we get as many in the UK as you do in the USA.
  • 20
 @JSTootell: What product?? You've lost me!
  • 21
 @Scrumpysteve: I dont think you understand how companies make money online...it costs no money...just your data...
  • 20
 @wolftwenty1: What's the difference with WBD? That you're paying someone and giving them data at the same time?
  • 11
 @commental: in theory the athletes now become the product like in all the other major sports. Given so they can fetch better salaries.
  • 41
 @wolftwenty1: Literally the only ads I ever saw during the Red Bull broadcasts were for other Red Bull events. I honestly don't see how they benefit from that, but whatever. I'm sure there are data collection things in the background, but tell me what site/app doesn't do that at all. On balance, I still VASTLY prefer the way the sport was presented by Red Bull.
  • 11
 @BuckNasty44904: Its all the stuff on the backend they monetize. But Im curious your last point...what was better? Put your Warner nostalgia aside for a moment...you can now see more of the course, there are more races, guest commentators have been amazing, more woman in the field, juniors are broadcast...everything is literally better for the cost of 2 cups of coffee...
  • 22
 @wolftwenty1: I don't think I agree that you can see more of the course. I HATE the drone shots. They are gimmicky at best and disorienting at worst. To be fair, I guess, I didn't watch a single live broadcast last year because I refuse to pay for that whole goddamn package. So all I'm seeing is highlights anyway. To your other points, I do appreciate that there are more races, but do you honestly think that couldn't or wouldn't have happened naturally as the sport grew with Red Bull? The guest commentators - Gwin was the only one I liked because he had real insights. Back in the Red Bull era I would sometimes, but not always, watch the women's racing. That's really not a big draw for me - to each their own. But the elephant in the room is that I CANNOT PUT MY WARNER NOSTALGIA ASIDE! I started watching this sport in the Freecaster era, so to me, Rob Warner IS THE VOICE of DH racing. To pretend otherwise is unacceptable.
  • 20
 @wolftwenty1: And what do you mean by "the cost of 2 cups of coffee?"
  • 13
 @BuckNasty44904: $10 per month subscription is about 2 cups of coffee
  • 33
 @BuckNasty44904: lol. And Bill Clinton is still the president because he was the guy I voted for when I became of age...c;mon man...you didn't watch a single broadcast and you're saying its worse? Pretty sad you wont engage with your favorite sport because someones contract ran out...still missing Nico and Palmer racing? Where does this logic end?
  • 60
 It's gonna be a hell of a year, as good as any for sure, maybe better. I'll work out a way to watch the top runs as I did last year.
  • 2017
 The sport is crumbling after the covid boom since brands did all their financial planning based on those elevated numbers. Good companies are closing their doors, money, regulations, insurance and influencers are killing the sport and turning it into a nimby fest. Not to mention the constant loss of land we are experiencing to build houses the for the fake housing crisis. This sport is not inclusive and never will be fully, its becoming less accessible as costs go up and salaries stagnate. The future ain't looking bright, no need to fill out a survey. 36'' wheels wont save it either.
  • 331
 I want to hear about this "fake housing crisis" theory
  • 120
 @secondnarrowstroll: not sure what amack5 is talking about but there are a lot of places where housing or apartments sit empty because they are used as investments. There is also lots of housing in many areas of the US where there are no jobs anymore. Still I would certainly call the housing crisis real. But Building very land inefficient suburban developments in green spaces at the edge of cities isn’t going to solve it though.
  • 140
 @xciscool: Yeah, it's a massive problem in BC. Tons of foreign, or corporate investment gets parked in real estate assets, and then the developers get crazy rich and lobby the politicians to take no real action. So then they just keep on developing more luxury housing, and the price level gets so high that the majority of working class Canadians are just hopelessly priced out. True for Vancouver especially, although the problem is replicating around the province (even in Whistler) and country, lots of this housing also just sits vacant instead of people actually living in them. Hence the "fake housing crisis".
  • 81
 @secondnarrowstroll: how about 'manufactured' or 'planned' housing crisis? It's real, but it didn't need to be.
  • 314
flag fabwizard FL (Apr 23, 2025 at 19:26) (Below Threshold)
 @secondnarrowstroll: I would like to hear about this as well. Please provide links for back up that aren't conspiracy theory rhetoric.

Btw not sure if you noticed but most of the housing crisis ended when they closed immigration. We now have lower rents and a glut of condos.

But all we did is push the crisis ahead a couple years. Try to open immigration again and the problem will return.
  • 80
 @fabwizard: Not the problem, consider the true root of evil in the problem. And hope they never come and research you because your Grandmother was an immigrant too, this is a nation of immigrants.
  • 90
 @fabwizard: Just as well your ancestors made it across the boarder in time. Not sure how pleased the folks already living there were though. In short, there are not a lot of people whose ancestors where not immigrants at some point.
  • 12
 @fabwizard: there have been huge changes in housing policy in BC in the last few years, both from provincial and federal government.

Nightly rental rules, vacant homes tax, capital gains tax increases, etc plus massive economic uncertainty have all contributed to the flat/declining house market here.
  • 21
 @carlitouk: @carlitouk: hello. When did I say I was anti immigration.

Without immigration this country will wither and die

What I said was cutting immigration didn't fix the housing issue. Just pushed it into the future.
  • 10
 @kingtut87: while these rules have come in over the past few years only the short term rental rules and the stop of immigration were effective.

Forcing a 10 million dollar house to become a rental did nothing for the overall market. What actually happened in Vancouver when they brought the vacant home tax was it coincided with a rental rate peak in Vancouver while surrounding cities had vacancy. So Vancouver renters moved out of Vancouver softening the Vancouver market but filled vacancy in surrounding cities.

However once that vacancy filled in the surrounding cities the whole region saw rental rates climb.

Then immigration stopped and we now have rental vacancy throughout the region coinciding with the current glut of condos.

Because of the condo glut construction companies are stopping future projects because without knowing demand they are not willing to build. The Mayor of Coquitlam said yesterday that they would not be meeting future housing goals due to so many approved projects actually shutting down before even breaking ground.
  • 22
 By fake housing crisis I guess I meant "maliciously planned" and building more homes only really serves investors and developers, so yes there is a housing crisis, but a shortage of homes isn't the problem. Stirred up a storm with that comment, but ya the sport is still crumbling.
  • 93
 We all know the biggest issue in the world right now is a 3 person podium.....
  • 51
 Many of the questions assume that I watch racing. I don't. A "state of the sport survey" assumes that the sport is only about racing. For me it is about messing about in the woods on my bike.
  • 10
 Thank you. Now I know I don't have any reason to look at the questions, let alone fill it out. I race every chance I get, I just don't think it is important.
  • 31
 MTB racing is still largely ignored by the road biased media - and I can't see that changing. XC might occasionally get a mention, but only in certain circumstances. And it must be said that, MTB doesn't help itself, as it's often too fragmented.... Lots of the MTB media don't even bother with the XC side......look at the various podcasts, or websites -completely ignore it.
  • 30
 WCDH will never be a sport that gets big viewer numbers. Most riders I know aren't interested, let alone the general public.
  • 10
 MTB is a grassroots sport that thrives because people love to ride bikes. There is a balance between keeping elite racing elite and lucrative, and letting everyone play. Red Bull had a pretty good formula. WB does not. The right formula comes at grassroot level xc and sometimes enduro events and series. If the Pros show up it becomes an elite event. More pros makes it a bigger event but those events are still open to the public. The folks trying to work their way up are confused because the rules are confusing. Draw a hardiness on what being elite means and everyone else races in the open category. Racing top places in the open category is the doorway to elite but the elite racers are always fluctuating. If you are an honest guy who has been racing elite for years but the competition is getting tougher you can get knocked back to open category. That's rough but that's OK. Elite racing should not be commiserating that the top 60 guys should be treated like all-pros.
  • 61
 No I don't think I will
  • 44
 Question. What are thoughts on no longer doing a live broadcast, but instead finals has 60-80 riders (top 30-40 for women) that are all filmed and then later we get a broadcast that shows the top 20 runs plus runs from racers that are top ten in points, protected, have had previous podiums, etc. that may have crashed.

I feel this would show us enough of the craft of different racers and would also show us the runs of someone we were hoping to see and they maybe crashed.
  • 40
 That's basically how Enduro is covered. I'm not a fan. Watching competitive sports is not fun if you already know the outcome. I will say that the EWS highlights a few years ago was much better. I don't really know what changed but I used to watch those even if I knew the outcome. Last year I think i only watched one highlight video to the end.
  • 10
 and you would know who won because of people and riders social media
  • 40
 "Are you interested in cross country racing?" No "Thank you for your time"
  • 11
 Maybe I missed the question in the survey, but if not, I'd have liked to see a question about whether people would like to see the DH Protected status either substantially cut back/revised or eliminated entirely.
  • 70
 Protected status in downhill was eliminated in the 2025 rule changes so we didn’t include a question on the subject in this survey. We did ask how racers feel about this change in our pro rider survey.
  • 20
 @edspratt: Thanks, Ed. I wasn't aware of the rule change.
  • 20
 Well, I rode my bike today and it was still fun so I'd say the state of the sport is good. Not sure what else is going on
  • 11
 Why are you asking this question before the season starts? How can we know the state of WC racing in 2025 without there having been a race in 2025 yet?
  • 35
 How do you have time to watch tv? If I have any freetime I am upgrading my bike.
  • 25
 Is this just going to be full of people moaning that Warner isn't commenting?
Below threshold threads are hidden







