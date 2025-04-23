LAST CHANCE: Take Part in the 2025 State of the Sport Public Survey

Pinkbike's State of the Sport
Survey is back for another year and we are launching our second public survey.
Alongside asking some of the best riders in the world, we thought it would be great to hear your thoughts and ideas on the state of World Cup racing in 2025.
We thought that given the continued changes and struggles happening to the sport right now, it would be worthwhile to get a perspective from top riders and collect thoughts from anyone who follows the sport in a separate public survey.
As we have done in the past, anonymous surveys are on the way to a group of the world's best riders' inboxes for their thoughts about the state of mountain biking in 2025. We will continue to cover all of their answers as we have done before
with a week of insights into the data.
After taking in the feedback from our first public survey last year we have made this year's version significantly shorter and more focused on the most important topics.
The results of our public survey will be featured in a standalone article once we begin releasing the data for this year's State of the Sport. We hope that those who wish to provide us with answers to our questions will answer truthfully and we hope you will only submit one survey.
Over the next two weeks, our public State of the Sport survey will be open to responses. Response collection will conclude at 8 am PDT on May 5
We will then trawl through the mountain of data before we release the results of the surveys with deep dives into the most interesting findings.
If you wish to complete our survey, you can provide your answers with the link below.
I feel this would show us enough of the craft of different racers and would also show us the runs of someone we were hoping to see and they maybe crashed.