Video: Taking a Break & Having Some Fun - The Privateer Episode 7

Taking some time to enjoy the lush BC forest. This is why we live here.

Scandis are Adam's favourite. Ask him on Instagram: @adamprice90

He can't stop doing them.

Joel has some serious amounts of style.

Getting that landing gear down.

Adam has been working pretty hard, so it was time to just go and do some riding. Camelbak and Box Components athlete and UR Team manager Fabien Cousiné and Scott athlete Joel Ducrot join Adam for a day of sessioning and having some laughs.Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals @schwalbe / @stages-cycling / @CamelBak