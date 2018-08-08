VIDEOS

Video: Taking a Break & Having Some Fun - The Privateer Episode 7

Aug 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Adam has been working pretty hard, so it was time to just go and do some riding. Camelbak and Box Components athlete and UR Team manager Fabien Cousiné and Scott athlete Joel Ducrot join Adam for a day of sessioning and having some laughs.

Taking some time to enjoy the lush BC forest. This is why we live here.

Scandis are Adam's favourite. Ask him on Instagram: @adamprice90.

He can't stop doing them.

Joel has some serious amounts of style.

Getting that landing gear down.


THE
PRIVATEER

Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @SCOTT-Sports / @mavic / @Fox-Head-Inc / @boxcomponents / @schwalbe / @stages-cycling / @CamelBak / @Spank-Ind / @RydersEyewear / @TRPCyclingComponents / @OneUpComponents / @timecycling


8 Comments

  • + 13
 This is my favorite video format: multiple good riders session interesting segments. It gives me ideas for how to improve and ride my own trails in new ways.
  • + 6
 this is a great series and he's a killer rider. however, a different perspective... everyone loves their Scandi's, everyone loves to get sideways. endless skidding in videos and on the trails is the new norm. it's also why your local trails are blown out in every corner. all rides don't have to be like an enduro race. just sayin.
  • + 9
 Best series on Pinkbike and even whole youtube! Period.
  • + 1
 Confidence level has definitely risen in his riding. Love the series. This is great inspiration for the followers to do a little more than just ride their bikes. We can see that he is benefiting from his additional workouts and training. Love it.
  • + 2
 Whatever happened to "Ride the trail don't slide the trail" too much damage with everybody locking them up and skidding down the trails.
  • + 4
 Sooo good. Keep them coming PB!
  • + 2
 Having fun seemed more intense with Yoann
  • + 1
 Couscous skills blow my mind..

