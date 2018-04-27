PRESS RELEASES

Talent Hunt At The FMB World Tour

Apr 27, 2018
by FMB World Tour  
PRESS RELEASE: FMB World Tour

This year, the FMBA and Red Bull are looking for the best mountain bike slopestyle talent out there! Riders will have to compete throughout the season at FMBA events to be considered for the "Red Bull Rookie of the Year Award" on the FMB World Tour. The rider honoured with the title will be treated to a trip to the grand finale of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship, Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler, taking place on August 18 2018.


Red Bull Joyride is the pinnacle of the Slopestyle calendar and even more so since the start of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship. Crankworx Whistler is the event every rider dreams of going to and this dream will come true for the most talented rising star on the FMB World Tour. One rider will be able to secure himself a sponsored visit to the “Super Bowl of Slopestyle” this year, which will include flights and transfers to Whistler, accommodation and a bike park ticket. A jury consisting of the FMBA Board and Advisory Board Members Martin Söderström, Geoff Gulevich and Greg Watts will be on the prowl these next months until the end of July to finally decide who will become this year’s “Red Bull Rookie of the Year”.

Criteria to be considered for the award:

FMB-licensed athlete listed in the FMB World Tour Ranking
The rider must be below the age of 22 (year of birth 1997)
The rider must not yet have competed at an SWC Event or FMB Diamond Event unless via FMB Wildcard
The cut-off for the award is July 31

Only athletes meeting the criteria above will be considered. Multiple well-known Slopestyle elites may have been potential ROTY candidates in the past and most recent examples are Emil Johansson (SWE), Erik Fedko (GER) or Reed Boggs (USA), each of whom have made a case for themselves in the past two years. It will be exciting to see which young talent will make the leap to the next level this year and head to Crankworx Whistler to watch the best athletes in the world at one of the most iconic venues in the world. The Red Bull Rookie of the Year will also be awarded with his FMB World Tour License for the following year by the FMBA supporting him on his adventure to becoming a world-class athlete.

The jury will be looking at event selection by the athletes as well as, of course, their results during the season. Athletes that manage to qualify for an SWC Event via a wildcard may still be considered as the “Red Bull Rookie of the Year”.

Overview of FMB Wildcards 2018 for SWC Events:

2 FMB Wildcards at Swatch Rocket Air (Thun, SUI, April 28th) for Crankworx Innsbruck (AUT, June 16th)
2 FMB Wildcards at FISE Montpellier (FRA, May 12th) for Crankworx Les Gets (FRA, June 24th)
1 FMB Wildcard at Big White Invitational (Kelowna, CAN, July 7th) for Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler (CAN, August 18th)
1 FMB Wildcard at GlemmRide (Saalbach, AUT, July 14th) for Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler (CAN, August 18th)

If you are an athlete and still haven’t signed up yet, you can sign up for your license here.

Keep your eyes peeled for further information about live webcasts and calendar updates on www.fmbworldtour.com.

2 Comments

  • + 2
 No need to waste all that cash. Just swing down to Chicago and see some mad curb hops. I'm ready put me in coach
  • + 1
 Seems to always be some young, unknown talent coming out of the woods of Europe or Canada to kill it on the FMB.

