Video: Tales Of The Mob Episode 3 with Kasper Woolley

Words: The YT Mob
For Kasper Woolley, the ride has not been easy. When he joined the MOB in January 2023, he was already recovering from a serious injury. Unfortunately, his luck worsened, and in March this year ahead of the first Enduro World Cup, his world was turned upside down as he sustained a Grade 5 Spleen injury.
The YT MOB has been fully committed to Kasper, providing the best possible support to ensure a strong recovery, and that he returns to racing at the right time. The last five months have seen Kasper working hard with MOB Performance Manager, Jonny Thompson, to build strength and fitness before returning to race the final two World Cups in France.
|The recovery process has been really slow. Having to basically start from scratch on my fitness and riding was difficult and made it easy to doubt myself. It was very tough mentally, but about seven months in, I started to feel good on the bike, and the confidence started to come back.—Kasper Woolley, MOB Enduro Athlete
|Having a performance manager has been a crucial part of the program. It made my recovery much smoother, allowing me to come back to a high level of racing when I felt ready. Having that connection to the team was really positive mentally, and that is huge when going through a big recovery. Having someone focused on your race day performance is such an asset to the team.—Kasper Woolley, MOB Enduro Athlete
Kasper rounded his albeit short season with some excellent stage results in Chatel for the final Enduro World Cup.
|It felt great to come back with an 11th place in Chatel. I was really close to my top ten goal for that race. Getting a 3rd and 4th place stage result was the highlight for me, showing myself that I can still be at the front. It just gives me a lot of motivation going into this off-season.—Kasper Woolley, MOB Enduro Athlete
|Injuries are part of the game, they’re never easy and never good. I see it as our job to navigate and support our riders through the dark moments, the same as we celebrate with them when winning. I’m proud to see how Kasper returned, and can only of wished for the season to be longer. He demonstrated that the pace is there and showed he’s hungry for more.—Jan-Philipp ‘JP’ Becker, Director Brand Marketing YT Industries