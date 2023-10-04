Video: Tales Of The Mob Episode 3 with Kasper Woolley

Injuries are part of the game, they’re never easy and never good. I see it as our job to navigate and support our riders through the dark moments, the same as we celebrate with them when winning. I’m proud to see how Kasper returned, and can only of wished for the season to be longer. He demonstrated that the pace is there and showed he’s hungry for more. — Jan-Philipp ‘JP’ Becker, Director Brand Marketing YT Industries