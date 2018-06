Jesse Melamed's Rocky Mountain Instinct

...and Remi Gauvin's Rocky Mountain Instinct

Welcome to Talking Shop with Thomas Vanderham! In the first episode of the series, Thomas sits down with Rocky Mountain Bicycles enduro racers Jesse Melamed and Remi Gauvin to talk about their individual bike setups, tire choice, and changes they make (or don't) from race to race.Look for more episodes to come this summer and fall.