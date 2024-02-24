Video: Talus Turk & Hannah Bergemann Sign with Ion

PRESS RELEASE: Ion

I am unbelievably stoked to sign with Ion for the next couple years, the team and the product is on another level. There's a mix of steezy dirt jumpers, fast trail riders and a hammer of a freeride team. I'm especially excited to be working alongside a good friend and a mentor, Nico Vink. These next two years, the whole team is going to do so much together and I'm so grateful ION supports my vision. — Talus Turk

Hannah Bergemann

I'm super excited about this new partnership with ION and feel like it is a great fit. When I got to ride and hang out with some members of the ION crew in France, I was super stoked to see how passionate they are for riding bikes and also very impressed with their dedication to developing quality products that are designed to last. So stoked to be a part of the team, and looking forward to lots of good times! — Hannah Bergemann

Photo: Talus Turk by Evan Bradey Photo: Hannah Bergemann by Olliver Parish

We are excited to officially welcome Talus Turk and Hannah Bergemann to the ION Global Athlete team! The ION crew has been growing and we are thrilled to have them part of the family. Both bring an electrifying passion on the bike and are well-known chargers in pushing the limits of freeride, so we are pumped to back up their stoke for riding bikes.Hannah has been breaking ground at Redbull Formation to conquering the gnar of RedBull Hardline, becoming a straight-up legend in her sport. We are thrilled to back her journey and vision in pushing the sport, starting with Hardline Tasmania. Talus is a true powerhouse grom from Bellingham and came in charging during Redbull Rampage 2023 securing a top 5 finish which already speaks for itself. Raw talent, endless style, and dedicated passion is only a few of the characteristics that makes us stoked to have him on board the ION crew.Their natural style and stoke for riding whatever bike, to whatever terrain from gnarly Bellingham slabs, Utah sends, to wild freeride features, makes them both a natural fit with the surfing trails vibe of ION.Hannah and Talus will both be riding in the brand new ION Protection, Footwear and Bikewear.