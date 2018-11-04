PINKBIKE TECH

If You Use Tubes, Tannus' Tire Insert Might Be For You - Taipei Cycle Show 2018

Nov 4, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Taipei Cycle Show


Would you ever go back to running inner tubes instead of a tubeless setup? While it might sound like a step towards the past, Tannus Armour is proposing that it's a good option for some riders - but not all riders - when combined with their insert that wraps around the tube. Yes, I know there is already a load of foam-like tire inserts out there on the market, but this is one of the few (only?) designed around an inner tube. Tubeless Shmoobless? Maaaybe.


Taipei Cycle Show


Here's how it works. You use any inner tube, and that gets wrapped with Tannus' Armour layer that's a full 15mm thick at the top before tapering to just 2mm as it runs down the inside of the sidewall to below the tire's bead. Tannus says that the system offers in excess of 20mm of protection when combined with some tires, and that both the tube and the 2mm thick sides of the insert provide ''lateral protection and support to the sidewall, thus reducing the risk of pinch flats.'' They cite vibration damping as a benefit, too, and the whole setup starts at a reasonable $35 USD.

The 27.5'' insert is said to weigh 270-grams, and the bigger version adds another 20-grams to that.

Okay, but why? Tubeless systems, while far from being trouble-free, are pretty dialed these days just so long as you're using the right tires, rims, and pressures, so why would anyone consider this tube'd hybrid setup? Tannus rightfully points out that some riders and racers simply just prefer tubes, and also that some bigger, faster riders have stuck with inner tubes solely because it's much more difficult to unsteat a tire when a tube is inside to help hold it onto the rim.

All the usual benefits apply here, too: lower pressures and likely more traction, better tire protection, and some rim defence as well.

Taipei Cycle Show

I'm not sure if the Tannus Armour system is going to take off, but another option can't be a terrible thing, and especially as every other insert out there has been designed around a tubeless setup. So, do you think this makes sense? And would you consider going back to tubes if the Tannus system proves its worth?

22 Comments

  • + 2
 This is a ‘mountain biking’ website and in mountain biking its a terrible idea. Nothing improves the quality of your riding experience more than good tyres set up (tubeless) well. Too many folk run too high pressures or tyres with crap sidewalls that cause burping. But then at 100kg and running tubless on hardtails and full sus and being an aggressive rider as well, I have never needed this new wave of crush core/pool noodle nonsense either.
However, for someone like my dad who rides around in my cast offs and a bright yellow coat on a green route on a bike with two ancient branded but bottom of range front tyres and a 100mm stem, this would work. He wont notice the weight but benefit from the puncture protection. He probably has 500g of Slime in each tyre all ready anyway!!
  • + 1
 I’m curious how many of these things are actually sold. Me and my friends use tubeless without any issues. Yes we slash a tire sometimes, but that thing or any other insert isn’t going to save us. I feel inserts are just extras for the minority racers out there. I propose Pinkbike replaces all insert reviews and articles with beer reviews! They will be more relevant to a majority of readers.
  • + 1
 "Hey man, we heard you still like tubes. Check this out, it's a tube for your tube so you can tuck a tube in a tube and it'll make you totally tubular!"

Tube.

Seriously though as an old school hold out who still uses tubes without any real issues I would consider these if they work for bile park days or rockyier locations.
  • + 3
 Cue, millions of negative comments from people who are unable to stop and think that this is actually a really good idea!
  • + 6
 Mmmmm like for instance it weighs 270g plus the 230g of a tube, so about 500g per wheel. Wow, impressive...
  • + 3
 I think it's a terrible idea, just from looking at pictures on the internet, mind you. "How to severely reduce the suppleness and damping qualities of your tires in one simple step!"
  • + 0
 It is?
  • + 1
 @mnorris122: Agreed, and @phutphutend I'm not negative - I'm critical. This foam insert is going to impact the dampening feature of the tyre, and will force you to use much higher PSI for your inner tube. Also, I'm not sure how the tyres will behave in turns.

On a sidenote, I cannot escape an impression all these inserts are solutions to a problem solved, and therefore addressing a niche within a niche - if I had the money, I'd look elsewhere to create a profitable business. Still, fingers crossed for these guys!
  • + 1
 @pieroglif: I was thinking it would make you have to use much lower pressure in the tube...the insert will likely severely stiffen up the tire, so less air pressure would be needed.
  • + 3
 Omg the stupid from the bike industry never stops.
  • + 2
 Is cheaper now spend aftermarket parts on my Car than on my mt.bike!
  • + 1
 How about we add all those weight on the actual tires and make them available as some "ironwall" options?
  • + 2
 No tubes, No inserts. No tires is the only way i ride.
  • - 2
 After being tubeless for a few years and dealing with the normal wears and tears I’ve switched back to a tube with removable valve core and add my tubeless sealant. I also like jumping and am a big guy hate how flexy the sidewalks get with tubeless. Quicker faster less mess and in a pinch my bike is still set up tubeless so if I ruin my spare tube on the trail I have co2 and a spare valve. Ill be getting something like this for my tubbed set up for sure
  • + 1
 Sidewalls*
  • + 1
 Tubeless shmoobless Tannus shmannus. I ride on solid rubber wheels
  • + 1
 Looks like dog shite to me.
  • + 1
 Assegai and T-Anus. Well done, well done indeed
  • + 1
 Tubes are for people who still run front derailleurs.
  • + 1
 Sounds like a bunch of hot air to me
  • + 1
 I'd be so mad if I installed this, and got a flat.
  • + 1
 I still use tubes.

Post a Comment



