Tannus Introduces New Armour Tubeless Inserts

Aug 5, 2020
by Tannus Tires  
Downhill and freeride pro Reece Wallace explains the features of the new tubeless insert

PRESS RELEASE: Tannus Tires

Tannus has developed a tubeless insert to add to our Armour insert line, built for riders looking for the highest-performing tire and rim protection for their tubeless setups. Insights for the tubeless insert came from our original Armour insert, which uses tubes to give the insert its shape. The tubed version continues, with the tubeless insert giving a new option for more riders.

bigquotesThis is the hardest project we’ve ever done. The market for tubeless inserts has serious competition, so we had to design something that we believe is truly a better solution than those currently available. Youngki Lee, Head Engineer of Tannus Tires.


Armour’s winged shape is designed to provide a smooth but active ride feel that’s not overly damped

Installation
Armour Tubeless’ shape blends both an in-rim and free floating design, hooking into the rim bed while arching up and into the main chamber of the tire. Since the insert doesn’t need to sit flush against the rim, Armour is easy to install, with a five-minute average install time.


Ride Feel

Tannus athletes said one thing they didn’t like about other inserts was the “dead” feeling that thick shapes create, so our new Armour design acts more like a spring than a punching bag. It absorbs hits, but doesn’t eliminate trail feel. The tubeless Armour’s wings also give sidewall support for optimal cornering feel, while not overly stiffening sidewalls and impeding traction.


Material and Weight
Armour uses a new version of our proprietary Aither 1.1 foam technology and weighs 150 grams, lighter than many other premium tire inserts.Our development team took over two years to create a tough, impact absorbing and active substrate that can be molded into the desired shape while being light enough for downhill, all-mountain and trail riders alike.


Speed
Testing found that the tubeless Armour decreased rolling resistance and improved small bump compliance, making Armour three percent faster in the lab than a traditional tubeless system.

Specs:
• 150 grams (equivalent to a tube)
• 5-minute installation
• $50 per insert
• Two sizes available: 27.5” x 2.1 - 2.6” & 29” x 2.1 - 2.6”
• 3% faster than tubeless in rolling resistance testing
• Winged structure for sidewall support and active ride feel
• Aither 1.1 proprietary foam technology
• Tannus Armour is available at www.tannusamerica.com.



19 Comments

  • 3 0
 Would be interesting to test rolling resistance of various inserts. Does an insert that rides "higher" on the sidewall, like this one, chafe against the casing and cause rolling resistance?

I'm sure not everyone cares, but many do and this information is currently nonexistent.
  • 1 0
 I should add: I'm glad Tannus mentioned this in the press release, which is better than most. Still, would be nice to have some independent testing and see how others compare.

If Tannus can support the claim of improved rolling resistance, that would be impressive and opens up a whole new marketing angle for inserts.
  • 1 0
 We have more information about an in depth rolling resistance test on our website (it should be there, if not I’ll have a chat with our IT guy ASAP). Put simply, there’s a reason we went with the shape that we did.
  • 8 2
 Looking at the cross section, 10/10 would insert
  • 1 0
 That was my first thought
  • 4 0
 Comparison to cushcore?
  • 2 0
 Cushcore has the XC version now which isn't nearly ad protective as the original and also weighs 150g. Like you I am curious how they compare. I have been really happy with Cushcore XC on my hardtail.
  • 1 0
 I have the CushCore pro. I also have the original Tannus which requires the use of a tube. CushCore has sidewall support when running lower pressure. The Tannus does not. It appears this newer version of Tannus will lack significant sidewall support. Lowering tire pressure is great, but without sidewall support at lower pressure its difficult to corner hard.
  • 1 0
 Check out our Insta story for an in depth comparison vs CC. We’re obviously bias, so take it for what it’s worth. It’s @tannusarmour if you want to check it out
  • 6 9
 I have been on these inserts for several months. The truest test that convinced me these were the real deal was racing at Bootleg Canyon. If you havent been to bootleg, it is pretty much a 3-4 minute razor sharp rock garden the whole way down. I raced with 21/22 PSI and had unreal traction, not to mention improved small bump compliance over the chatter. I did several rides on The Whole Enchilada in Moab as well and you really notice the damping of the inserts after 30 miles of continuous square edge rock hits. I honestly will not ride without them at this point.
  • 18 0
 I mean, it'd be kind of weird if you didn't ride with them since they sponsor you, right?
  • 4 0
 @slumgullion: savage
  • 5 0
 @slumgullion: this is true. I try to be as unbiased as I can though. Despite knowing all of the guys at tannus, I didn’t use the 1st version of the product. It didn’t fit my riding style and I wasn’t one to benefit from it so I didn’t use it. They knew that. I wanted to run tubeless inserts from day one. Everything I said above is my true experience with the product. Im not running anything on my bike that I don’t want or that I think doesn’t improve my performance. If I thought cushcore was better l, I would buy it. Just trying to give real world experience about a product that has changed my riding experience. But I understand there may be inherent bias
  • 1 0
 If you guys could watch Brill ride, you’d understand why we reached out to him from day 1. He was a hard sell but the dude rips.
  • 1 0
 Guys I just bought tannus armor with tube !
  • 1 0
 still running ghetto tubeless.
  • 1 0
 Still sticking with my pool noodles
  • 1 1
 Just get CushCore. Does everything well and not as difficult to install as it is rumored to be.
  • 1 0
 still run 30psi dhf minions

Post a Comment



