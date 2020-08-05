Tannus Introduces New Armour Tubeless Inserts

Downhill and freeride pro Reece Wallace explains the features of the new tubeless insertPRESS RELEASE: Tannus Tires
Tannus has developed a tubeless insert to add to our Armour insert line, built for riders looking for the highest-performing tire and rim protection for their tubeless setups. Insights for the tubeless insert came from our original Armour insert, which uses tubes to give the insert its shape. The tubed version continues, with the tubeless insert giving a new option for more riders.
|This is the hardest project we’ve ever done. The market for tubeless inserts has serious competition, so we had to design something that we believe is truly a better solution than those currently available.— Youngki Lee, Head Engineer of Tannus Tires.
Installation
Armour’s winged shape is designed to provide a smooth but active ride feel that’s not overly damped
Armour Tubeless’ shape blends both an in-rim and free floating design, hooking into the rim bed while arching up and into the main chamber of the tire. Since the insert doesn’t need to sit flush against the rim, Armour is easy to install, with a five-minute average install time.Ride Feel
Tannus athletes said one thing they didn’t like about other inserts was the “dead” feeling that thick shapes create, so our new Armour design acts more like a spring than a punching bag. It absorbs hits, but doesn’t eliminate trail feel. The tubeless Armour’s wings also give sidewall support for optimal cornering feel, while not overly stiffening sidewalls and impeding traction.Material and Weight
Armour uses a new version of our proprietary Aither 1.1 foam technology and weighs 150 grams, lighter than many other premium tire inserts.Our development team took over two years to create a tough, impact absorbing and active substrate that can be molded into the desired shape while being light enough for downhill, all-mountain and trail riders alike.Speed
Testing found that the tubeless Armour decreased rolling resistance and improved small bump compliance, making Armour three percent faster in the lab than a traditional tubeless system. Specs
• 150 grams (equivalent to a tube)
• 5-minute installation
• $50 per insert
• Two sizes available: 27.5” x 2.1 - 2.6” & 29” x 2.1 - 2.6”
• 3% faster than tubeless in rolling resistance testing
• Winged structure for sidewall support and active ride feel
• Aither 1.1 proprietary foam technology
• Tannus Armour is available at www.tannusamerica.com.
19 Comments
I'm sure not everyone cares, but many do and this information is currently nonexistent.
If Tannus can support the claim of improved rolling resistance, that would be impressive and opens up a whole new marketing angle for inserts.
