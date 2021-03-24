Tara Llanes & Trail Holistics Release Adaptive MTB Trail Guidelines

Mar 24, 2021
by Trail Holistics  
Tara Llanes taking her Explorer down Bobsled on Mt Fromme


PRESS RELEASE: Trail Holistics and Tara Llanes Industries

We are proud to announce the release of our collaboratively created aMTB Trail Design Guidelines. With a focus on building barrier free trails for adaptive riders, the guidelines optimize aMTB trail design to provide a safe & fun trail experience for riders with spinal cord injuries.


bigquotesThere’s already been some solid efforts to build adaptive trails in BC. KASA in Nakusp is leading the way, the RCA in Revelstoke has already built the ‘Miller Time’ adaptive loop and new aMTB trails are being planned in other places around the province as we speak. It’s a new frontier and we’re looking to support this movement with some guiding principles based on field testing and quantitative data so we’re all speaking the same language.Mark Wood, Trail Holistics


These guidelines, in Tara’s words, are meant to be “simple, un-complex”; easy to understand. With detailed schematics on corner design, including optimum radius and cumulative gradients, the document provides recommendations for bridge design, chicanes and access considerations. An overview of spinal cord injuries and rider physiology provides trail designers and builders with a better understanding of SCI and the specific needs of differently abled riders. The document has already been shared with advocates and government throughout Canada and the U.S., propelling the adaptive movement in the spirit of inclusivity.


bigquotesCanada is full of selfless, wonderful, nature loving people and by continuing the open-door policy of acceptance and inclusiveness for adaptive riders - this just adds to the amazingness of this beautiful country. With these guidelines, we’re ensuring that we are ahead of the game with adaptive MTB in BC and continuing the growth of mountain biking for all in this super natural province we call British Columbia.Tara Llanes


The guidelines can be downloaded for free at trailholistics.com/amtb

Donations to Spinal Cord Injury BC are encouraged and a direct link can be found on the download page.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 When did she move to BC ? Lots of love to Tara Llanes ! ! !

Lets nor forget :


www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwtciGMx3Q8
  • 1 0
 Fack, everyone's moving to BC . . our little town is soo busy right now!
  • 1 0
 Been a big fan of Tara for a long time. A true inspiration.
  • 1 0
 Awesome

Post a Comment



