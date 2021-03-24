Tara Llanes & Trail Holistics Release Adaptive MTB Trail Guidelines

There’s already been some solid efforts to build adaptive trails in BC. KASA in Nakusp is leading the way, the RCA in Revelstoke has already built the ‘Miller Time’ adaptive loop and new aMTB trails are being planned in other places around the province as we speak. It’s a new frontier and we’re looking to support this movement with some guiding principles based on field testing and quantitative data so we’re all speaking the same language. — Mark Wood, Trail Holistics