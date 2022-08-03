Tara Llanes Wins Commonwealth Games Gold Medal in 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball

Aug 3, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Former BMX and mountain bike racer Tara Llanes yesterday earned a gold medal as part of a three-person team in wheelchair basketball at the Commonwealth Games.

Llanes is a multi-time, multi-discipline US national champion in mountain biking, a four-time X-Games BMX medalist, and most recently, a Tokyo Paralympian. She suffered a spinal cord injury in 2007 that halted her bike career, and she's since picked up wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball. Originally from California, she now lives in British Columbia and was chosen for the Canadian national wheelchair basketball team in 2018.

Now, she's made history at the first-ever appearance of wheelchair basketball in the Commonwealth Games. The tournament included teams representing six different countries, and the Canadian women's team dominated all four of its rounds, ultimately beating Australia in the finals 14-5.


Congratulations to Llanes for this win and for adding to her already-long list of achievements throughout all her sports.

Posted In:
Racing and Events


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
133993 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
82385 views
First Ride: 2023 Santa Cruz Nomad - Now With Mixed Wheels
66914 views
First Look: Pivot's New Shuttle SL is a Flyweight eMTB
65976 views
First Look: Norco's New Fluid Is For a Bit Of Everything
55781 views
First Look: The All-New Unno Dash
49257 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2022
48635 views
LeBron James & Partners Invest $30 Million in Canyon
46489 views

8 Comments

  • 19 0
 Phuck yeah Tara! Your inner strength, attitude, and determination is an example to us all! Congrats!
  • 8 0
 Hell Yeah!! Congrats Tara! Great to see one of the OG's of our sport still kicking butt.
  • 5 0
 Congratulations!! So inspiring, and so stoked!
  • 2 0
 Para sports aren't to be taken lightly and require an equal amount of athleticism and dedication. Congrats, Canada is lucky to have you playing with them.
  • 1 0
 Awesome read. I remember Tara ripping the local So Cal trails, and her superior dual slalom skills. So glad to see she’s still kicking ass!...
  • 3 0
 So nice, congrats!
  • 1 0
 Awesome to see she's still a force! Tough as nails
  • 1 0
 What a legend !!!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009421
Mobile Version of Website