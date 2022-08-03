Tara Llanes Wins Commonwealth Games Gold Medal in 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball

Former BMX and mountain bike racer Tara Llanes yesterday earned a gold medal as part of a three-person team in wheelchair basketball at the Commonwealth Games.Llanes is a multi-time, multi-discipline US national champion in mountain biking, a four-time X-Games BMX medalist, and most recently, a Tokyo Paralympian. She suffered a spinal cord injury in 2007 that halted her bike career, and she's since picked up wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball. Originally from California, she now lives in British Columbia and was chosen for the Canadian national wheelchair basketball team in 2018.Now, she's made history at the first-ever appearance of wheelchair basketball in the Commonwealth Games. The tournament included teams representing six different countries, and the Canadian women's team dominated all four of its rounds, ultimately beating Australia in the finals 14-5.Congratulations to Llanes for this win and for adding to her already-long list of achievements throughout all her sports.