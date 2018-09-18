INDUSTRY INSIDER

Tariffs on Chinese Bicycles & Parts Will Begin Next Week

Sep 18, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Bicycle Retailer's Stephen Frothingham broke the story that US President Donald Trump approved tariffs on another $200 billion dollars worth of Chinese imports. Tariffs take effect this coming Monday, September 27, beginning at ten percent and increasing to 25 percent January 1, 2019. Bicycles and components make up half of the affected goods - a billion dollars worth of imports - much of which has already been paid for, but is still traveling on container ships, headed for bike brands that will now have to cough up ten percent more cash to US Customs before they can receive their goods.

The news came as Interbike, the largest US cycling expo, opened its doors to North American bicycle retailers in its new venue in Reno, Nevada. Timing could not have been worse. A number of industry organizations went to bat against tariffs during Congressional hearings on the subject, but their gains were minimal. Reportedly, "The U.S. Trade Representative said safety products, including bicycle helmets and bike lights, were among the 297 product categories removed from the list of proposed tariffs." Chinese e-bikes and motors have already been dinged for 25 percent, now bicycle, frames and components will fall under the ax.

I covered the conflict in detail when the additional tariffs were first proposed. Now that they are a reality, the burning question is, "How will the new taxes affect my next bike purchase?"
Discarded rental bikes being stockpiled by Chinese government authorities
Not that China will care too much about the loss: One of many stockpiles of discarded rental bikes being readied for destruction by Chinese authorities.

What Does it Mean for Customers?

For a while, not much. Not all brands will be affected, and even the ones that are may not suffer nearly as much as many propose. Truth be told, the bike industry is infamous for making poor business decisions and has rebounded from much larger, self-inflicted losses.

Most bike makers can eat ten percent for one or two business quarters, but come Spring 2019, we should expect a building wave of announcements as bike companies attempt to break the bad news
lead image
With negligible manufacturing at home, tariffs on Chinese bicycle imports may amount to a burdensome ceremonial tax on the US cycling industry.
as softly as possible. Beyond higher retail prices for many bicycles and products, however, the effects of the tariffs on the health of the sport and the future of its retail business are mostly speculation at this point.

122 Comments

  • + 48
 It could be worse, you could have a potentially f*cked economy ran by a silly bint that can’t make a decision whilst a load of equally dim witted politicians chime in with zero logic too. Pair that with venomous propaganda from the media and you have the UK right now, pure horse shit
  • + 26
 Dude we got the same shit goin down verbatim west of the pond. Stay positive over there. Go bunny hop some shit. Helps me
  • + 8
 When she said 'having another vote would be a betrayal of democracy,' last week I actually laughed, because what else can you do?
  • + 2
 @pargolf8: dude it's insulting to say that our economy is similar to that. USA economy is spectacular at the moment by most measures with even wages going up. I think our president is far from presidential and a goon but the economy is a far different story and it should be obvious.
  • + 3
 @Svinyard:

agree. we're booming. here in Utah unemployment is very low and there are good jobs to be had, obviously depending on your skillset, but the housing market is back on a tear and as expected home prices are outpacing wage increases. for all the growth in recent years i've started to wonder what will trigger the next "correction".....

and as a consumer who is considering a new bike in 2019 (okay maybe 2020) it'll be interesting to see how this plays out. will the new sb130 base model increase to $6k? will everyone take an even harder look now at d2c and companies like guerilla gravity?
  • + 2
 @pargolf8: why do politicians think that they are the best person in the world

if they actually cared about us, some good shit would be happening
  • + 1
 @Svinyard: totally
  • + 2
 and politics has been brought in
  • + 10
 @Svinyard: Incorrect. Wages are technically going up, but less than the previous year and slower than inflation (so you're in fact losing money). The average U.S. “real wage,” a federal measure of pay that takes inflation into account, fell to $10.76 an hour last month, 2 cents down from where it was a year ago. I bet you'll say look at the stock market. It's being driven up by stock-buy-back at a record breaking rate (per trumps tax cuts), not actual business growth. Our trade deficits are enlarging as the months go by on track for a 10 year high from August number. The US economy is not spectacular.
  • - 4
flag krumpdancer101 (24 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Junk2016: so then by Obama’s speech the other day he is responsible for this then correct ???? He said don’t be fooled how good economy is doing because Trump didn’t do it.
  • + 5
 I don't really understand why this article doesn't mention how many of our bike frames really aren't made in China. As far as the high quality aluminum mountain bike industry goes I'd go as far as to say that nearly 80% of the frames are made in Taiwan, which won't be affected by these tariffs ( as far as I know ). I believe a good number of component makers are based in Taiwan as well, including FUNN and several others. Shimano makes nearly all if not all of its product out of Japan. Essentially what I'm saying is unless you're slaying a-line on your huffy we needn't worry.
  • + 1
 @WasatchEnduro: The correction on top of all of the corruption, deception, and just straight up crap coming out of the WH at the moment really un-does all of the economic progress being made. That and a lot of the progress we see is still an effect of the policies put in place by BO (not all of it).
Biggest issue the MTB community faces with all of this, though, is the complete disregard for climate/environmental issues. Closing park spaces, cutting taxes that will eventually mess with funding for parks and other outdoor spaces. I hope I'm wrong with that, but I don't think so.
  • + 1
 very true, tell the queen to move along
  • + 1
 @Svinyard: agreed, no place is perfect but USA is great place to live
  • + 1
 @pargolf8: Are you even employed? If you are, go take a look at your 401k, IRA, or investment portfolio (if you even know what any of those are) and then tell me our economy is f*cked.
  • + 39
 This will be the most epic comment thread in the history of comment threads. Ebikes got nothin' on this, Jack. Minds will be changed, lives will be saved. Mark my words.
  • + 10
 Just put a bag of popcorn in the microwave, cleared the rest of my afternoon, and cracked a cold one. I'm ready for the madness to unfold.
  • + 0
 Comment section exploding in 3.... 2...... 1.........
  • + 1
 @TheR: Lol... ebikes? Naw, politics... now there's something...
  • + 2
 Why is INTENSE singled out?
  • + 3
 25 % hike on my next E-Bike, Trump you piece of shit helmet headed asswipe.
  • + 4
 @trails801: They are the most prominent example of a brand abandoning the USA only for cheaper production costs overseas.
  • - 1
 See this pile of rental bikes? This is the pile of carbon vs aluminum bullsht. Now eat it.
  • + 1
 @ShempHoward: That's what I'm talking about! Bring the noize!
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Who did what in the where now?
  • + 35
 just went to walmart and bough a couple Huffy's. nothing like being ahead of the curve. see yall on domestic built trails
  • + 3
 Now is the time to stock up on Huffy's and sell them on Craigslist!
  • + 24
 Problem solved: There won't be any National Parks to ride bikes in soon.
  • - 3
 w4iT BcuZ 0F ChinESe E-bicYcles?
  • + 18
 pretty sure national parks are out already.... national forests however.
  • + 16
 you're riding in national parks?
  • + 0
 @underhawk: Rocky Mountain has some I know
  • - 2
 @underhawk: it’s mostly allowed last I knew. It’s pretty regulated to what and where you can ride but in general it is allowed. I know IMBA has been working with parks to develop better, more sustainable and less impactful trails throughout NPs all over the country.
  • + 12
 @fuzzhead45: There are definitely no bikes allowed on trails in Rocky Mountain NP.
  • + 17
 “...tariffs on another $200 billion dollars worth...Bicycles and components make up half of the affected goods - a billion dollars worth of imports...”

$1bn dollars worth of bike stuff is half of the $200bn of affected goods? I know the numbers we should argue about on pinkbike are usually head angles...
  • + 1
 Goes to show how expensive bike stuff is I guess.
  • + 12
 "Industrial automation is the next big shift in technology. Jobs just change. When it comes to welding and milling again raising prices force technological innovation. We went to Asia for many aspects of manufacturing due to lower labor costs. If we can replace those jobs with automated systems the end result will be higher quality and cost less to produce.

An example would be the cotton gin and how it eliminated the need for the hard labor aspect of picking cotton. The bike industry is hopefully headed for it's cotton gin type of technological leap soon."
  • + 38
 gin changed my life no doubt.
  • + 3
 Except that the cotton gin indirectly caused the American Civil War, since the gin needed a vast workforce to grow and pick the cotton to feed into the machine, leading to a huge increase in demand for slaves in the US. . Whilst I hope it won't I wonder if mass automation isn't going to spark it's own conflict, what with millions if not billions of unskilled and skilled jobs getting wiped from existence in a couple of decades.
  • + 10
 Lest any Canadians start feeling high and mighty -- we already have a comparable tariff that was put in place to "protect" our national bicycle producers -- almost all of whom moved construction to China anyways. And Devinci is on record for saying it makes no matter to their business either way.
  • + 3
 Hey, but we are tying to be overly emotional over here in the states because it's hip.
  • + 11
 I'm going to boycott eggrolls now just to show'em.
  • - 1
 They make instant burritos as well. They make everything.
  • + 7
 Simple solution - stop building plastic bikes in China and bring back Alloy frames made in the USA. Your profit margins are not your customers concern. Raise prices on these already inflated bikes and you may want to prepare your chapter 11 forms in 2019.
  • + 3
 Viva Foes Racing in California
  • + 5
 I don’t want an alloy frame though. I want a carbon frame. When the economy tanks at the same time the tariffs really kick in its going to be a blood bath. The pigs have fattened in to hogs....
  • + 5
 Part of the tariffs include steel and aluminum from China. So manufacturers in the states have to source material elsewhere or pay the tariff. So even locally built frames still take a hit if they’re using Chinese sourced materials.
  • + 2
 @mountainyj: surely there is a tarrif difference between raw materials and a manufactured product.
  • + 10
 It'll be interesting to see if the $10,000 bike now costs $11,000 at some point we all need to sober up and just say no.
  • - 1
 ummm no. When Spec made 18,000$ ltd edition Venge McLaren, they sold them immediately, same with ltd ed. SWOrks E29 Coil, first Sessions 9.9 sold out right away. Let’s cut the BS, once you can afford a 6k bike, you may as well buy yourself a 10k bike.
  • + 1
 I can afford a $4K bike so I may as well get the $6K bike. That does not mean I can afford $10K!
  • + 1
 @igxqrrl: nah, 6k is a rather magic number. This is the frontier beyond which only first world problems grow.
  • + 7
 So will other countries that make bike parts like Taiwan and Malaysia benefit from this? If Chinese parts are shipped to a neighboring country to be assembled into a bike and sold to the US...will the tarrifs apply?
  • + 5
 Good question
  • + 3
 assembly shops to pop up by the scores in Taiwan?
  • + 4
 @WasatchEnduro: many, many frame makers are already in Taiwan. Take a look at your bike frame (if its aluminum) theres a very high chance its been made in taiwan
  • + 5
 It'll be interesting to see how this plays out. Especially as a Canadian, we feel a huge crunch from anything that affects the US as most of our goods (especially in the bike industry) are received and distributed through American ports. There could be some argument (though I am not sure of it's validity) to start importing products for Canadians through a Canadian port. That said that is a pretty monumental shift to expect.

To everyone who says that this is going to push manufacturing back to the states, I implore you to do a little research. Pittsburgh and Hamilton (2 of the larger steeltowns in NA) do very little production. Most raw materials are being processed in offshore foundries, this will in turn be taxed much the same as everything else (if it hasn't already) even "made it canada" and "made in the USA" products can be made with parts that fall into this latest round of taxes (Not to mention the rockshox shock that goes in your foes). Not trying to say that it's all doom and gloom (I am not a frame builder who is actively looking at the situation) but we need to be very careful with throwing around made in the USA and Canada, we love in a global world, controlled largely by a global economy.

Let's just all agree that this isn't great but in the lastest shakeout of the political world, it's what we've got!
  • + 4
 who cares. yuppies will still buy 10k bikes that cost 2k to make, and the rest of us will buy them at the prices of used domestic trucks a couple years later.
  • + 3
 Listened to Jeff Steber on the inside line podcast a few months ago, apparently he's still got one welding bench left. Better fire up that torch Jeff, you must have the jigs left for the uzzi
  • + 0
 I dunno, one benefit of Intense outsourcing is that the frames are actually straight.
  • + 2
 So what's the practical solution for consumers seeking a higher end bike but wanting to avoid the additional costs? Is it to purchase a bike frame and parts solely manufactured in America? Is that even possible these days?

I know that back in the late 90s and early 2000s it was, but I don't think is anymore. Enlighten me.
  • + 3
 Foes Racing baby

Edit: I'm aware that this is frame only
  • + 4
 @me2menow: guerrilla gravity smash
  • + 2
 Frame, wheels, and suspension for sure! Drivetrain would be tough unless you're willing to go singlespeed or with old school 8-speed Paul's stuff.
  • + 3
 Single speed it ya Nancy
  • + 2
 Agreed that is how we used to roll for sure OR crack a frame and get the next year upgrade - did that for years. However, it is much harder to do now, because of 'industry standards' (makes you wonder). Now my 142 rear wheel-set fits NOTHING! There are plenty of choices, other then drive-train. But if you can't afford that - you may want to have a much deeper, more meaningful conversation with yourself about 'life goals'. LOL
  • + 2
 Go on holiday to somewhere where bikes are cheaper and bring a bike back “used”...
  • + 1
 @brookesbruno71: lots of hardtails out there that will put a smile on your face!
  • + 1
 Reeb is another company making US made bikes out of US manufactured components. They are a smaller company, but make awesome bikes. If I were looking to stay US based as much as I could, a Sqweeb would be right up there with GG.

Cane Creek does a lot of their manufacturing in house, as does MRP and PUSH. You can get Industry Nine wheels, which are all manufactured in the US (Reynolds, ENVE, and We Are One (CA) too). For other components, Thomson is in the US and does their manufacturing here, as well. I think Chris King products are all US made, too.

So you can get your frame, headset, BB, wheels/hubs/rims, fork, and shock from companies that do all their manufacturing in the US. Some other smaller parts (bolts, axles, sliders, seatpost collars, stems, bars, and grips) are also available from US manufacturers.

I think the problem becomes when you start looking at non-SS (Endless Bike Co offers US manufactured SS components) drivetrain components, brakes, and tires. I'm not aware of any US manufactured mountain biking drivetrains or brakesets, probably because things like that are much more difficult to manufacture stateside. I'm not sure about saddles or tires, either, pretty sure most of those are all overseas.

Personally, I do what I can, but you'll see that a lot of those manufacturers focus on primarily higher end components, so it gets expensive fast. Even with the tariffs, I think we'll see that it's still more cost efficient to obtain some things that aren't made in the US, just because these smaller companies don't have the size to develop less expensive options.
  • + 3
 Time for North America to pull up its socks and figure out how to make shit. Keep the money out of that capitalist communist environmental polluter. We can do better than them!
  • + 6
 A tariff is a tax, change my mind
  • + 4
 No need. It is, by definition, a form of tax.
  • + 1
 British Airways plane leaves Heathrow Airport under the control
of a Jewish captain; his co-pilot is Chinese. It's the first time they've
flown together and an awkward silence between the two seemed
to indicate a mutual dislike.
Once they reach cruising altitude, the Jewish captain activates
the auto-pilot, leans back in his seat, and mutters, 'I don't like
Chinese.'
No rike Chinese?' asks the co-pilot, 'why not?'
'You people bombed Pearl Harbour, that's why!'
'No, no', the co-pilot protests, 'Chinese not bomb Peahl Hahbah!
That Japanese, not Chinese.'
'Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese ...doesn't matter, you're all the
same!'
There's a few minutes of silence.
'I no rike Jews!' the co-pilot suddenly announces.
'Oh yeah, why not?' asks the captain.
'Jews sink Titanic!' says the co-pilot.
'What? You're insane! Jews didn't sink the Titanic!'
exclaims the captain, 'It was an iceberg!'
‘Iceberg, Goldberg, Greenberg, Rosenberg,
...no mattah ..all Rucking same.’
  • + 1
 This is really nothing new - they are just being called out on it. The whole pacific rim devalues there currency on purpose, because they are an 'export lead economy' making there money on trade back to us. As a currency trader, the biggest culprit of this has always been the Japan's Yen. So while parts for us may be more expense - what if you lived in a country that purposely devalues there own currency. You work longer hours for the same pay. Plus, lets be realistic, the margin is there...in the course of 24 months, you can now get your girlfriend or buddy that is getting into riding a descent bike for $2500 or less out the door and upgrade later.
  • - 1
 This is nonsense.
  • + 3
 What portion of aluminum bikes come from Taiwan? No tariff on those. I *think* both of my alloy sleds were welded in Taiwan...
  • + 4
 Taiwan is better quality for the cost
  • + 1
 @Stumpjumper12: Second that, the big three all have plans to move manufacturing to Taiwan.
  • + 1
 @Nathan6209: Yes, Formosa is where it's at. Ask YT.
  • + 4
 This is not going to happen, Specialized is going to sue them
  • + 1
 I wish they had gone for 100% tax on the ebike junk! Should probably leave the other stuff alone. Of course fat f*ck Agent Orange would tax bicycles though. He hasn't exercised a day in his life.
  • + 2
 Starting Monday every pink biker is required to have a credit card on file. You will now be charged the Tariff for every stupid post
  • + 1
 Well you volunteered your card for my account, prepare yourself for bankruptcy!
  • + 1
 I am no fan of the tariffs and subsequent trade wars. But as readers of Pinkbike it is safe to assume that we ride higher end bikes and components that are made in Taiwan. The tariffs do not affect the imports from Taiwan.
  • + 1
 台湾的美利达和捷安特，很多在大陆生产
  • + 2
 Cane Creek industry nine and Chris King like I care about your Chinese Goods got enough Shimano bits to last a lifetime the s*** never wears out
  • + 1
 #1 punctuation is your friend. #2, what the Hell is your point? Are for or against CC, i9 & King or are you against them? Shimano has factories in Japan, Malaysia, China, Vietnam, etc. BTW
  • + 1
 Trump knows that Americans will continue to pay a bit more for the Chinese stuff because the American stuff is still way more expensive. Question is where is all the extra income from the tariffs going? To Trump, I bet.
  • + 12
 Gotta pay for those tax cuts somehow. Tariff is just tax by another name.
  • + 1
 Wow, maybe I am in the right place. My company is struggling to survive making satellites, but we're incredibly good at making carbon fiber stuff.......maybe we can start making bikes instead ;-)
  • - 1
 Wise up and Grow up PB community. This is all about conversion rates and the USD vs Yuan. Do you think China is really going to let US tariffs disrupt their massive economy? Whether you love President Trump or you do not, you are thinking about this conflict in the wrong light and in to narrow of a scope.
  • + 2
 So light bicycle wheels will now cost what enve's do? Thats the title I just read.
  • + 10
 Heres a solution to that we-are-one-composites.odoo.com/page/home
  • + 1
 that's right... their $200 rim is now gonna be $220. Still way less than the $500 most brands charge for a new carbon rim.

But a gucci hub/spoke build on LB rims is still over $1k so yeah, at that point give a nod to We Are One.
  • + 2
 Walmarticans need to put down the chinese crackpipe, anyway, but this won't even make a dent, sadly.
  • + 2
 So who's gonna be paying for all these Tariffs? Oh wait, everyone else except Trump.
  • + 2
 what will hurt the bike industry more, is the bike nerds deciding that they can go two seasons on a bike!!!
  • - 1
 Well, ultimately China is a very naughty country. But Trump is a also naughty cunt, so nobody's thinking of the benefits to their people. The economy was on its way up anyway. The orange ape in the baggy suit is just playing a VR game, he's not really there. Can't imagine how he's going to finish.
  • + 0
 I could care less. All my bikes are made of Japanese and Taiwanese built components. China = Walmart bikes. Zero f*cks given.
  • + 2
 I'm just going to stare at that container ship for a while.
  • + 3
 Trump rides an e-bike
  • + 2
 But it created foreign jobs
  • + 0
 Good! Businesses should be supporting jobs at home not making China richer, moves like this are the best thing for a countries economy
  • + 2
 Its 100% TRUE. We where lazy here and USED THE SH&^ out of the pacific rim like a 2 dollar whore. Time to bring it back.
  • + 4
 People will down vote you because they don't give a shit about their country and only want cheap shit....
  • + 0
 @Perry1: i was putting the neg votes down to a basic lack of knowledge regarding economics, you only have to look at companies like Hope Tech in England who survived the recession a decade ago, while many other companies struggled or went under, they've been going for decades and remain strong, because they manufacture in-house and aren't governed by foreign tariffs and politics, supporting jobs in your own country also often tends to give better financial stability to a company from that perspective
  • + 1
 @brookesbruno71: Sooo, you are gonna be the first to raise your hand and work for $2/day and no bathroom breaks like the Chinese are willing to do so the costs stay the same on your American made bike products?

It’s pure economics, if you raise wages, you raise costs. Labor (wages) is the largest component of a commodity. You start making the same product in the USA and have to pay a worker $16/hr, what do you think that bike part is now going to cost? Sure there’s the argument that perhaps the American worker might be more efficient, but not 3 or 4x’s more efficient.

Capitalism will always chase the most cost effective labor market, particularly for unskilled labor.
  • + 2
 S T E E L I S R E A L
  • + 1
 S T E A L I S R A E L
  • + 3
 Why would I want to steal Israel?
  • + 2
 Sept 24, Monday
  • + 0
 Can't we just make it all in tiawan and call it good? Why does everything have to be made in China.
  • + 1
 这是我们不愿看到的
  • + 1
 Somebody needs a damn calendar, the 27th is a Thursday this year...
  • - 3
 All those rental bikes, they are made of a Luminum so Jesus and our mother Geia will recycle it and make beatiful, beatiful organic bicycles to save our planet and all spiritual beaings on its face. Weee... Let the gathering begin, warm up your fernices, program your CNC machines, we will make new bicycle for the children and for the old. Looong very long bicycles. And their tyres and plastic elements, angels will take them to Jesus too. And carbon will burn in hell...
  • + 1
 Don't worry, Trump gives himself an A+ on trade.
  • + 0
 so should i make a massive order of the stuff that i want off crc and jenson?
  • + 0
 Trump sucks. Bike helmets were left out of the items included in the tariff from what I heard.
  • + 1
 Canfield bikes!
  • - 1
 Does the US levy the same tariffs on Taiwan, or do they have separate tariff rates?
  • + 0
 Monday is the 24th....by the way.
  • + 0
 Thanks Obama!

Post a Comment



