Tariffs on Chinese Bicycles & Parts Will Begin Next Week

Bicycle Retailer's
Stephen Frothingham broke the story
that US President Donald Trump approved tariffs on another $200 billion dollars worth of Chinese imports. Tariffs take effect this coming Monday, September 27, beginning at ten percent and increasing to 25 percent January 1, 2019. Bicycles and components make up half of the affected goods - a billion dollars worth of imports - much of which has already been paid for, but is still traveling on container ships, headed for bike brands that will now have to cough up ten percent more cash to US Customs before they can receive their goods.
The news came as Interbike, the largest US cycling expo, opened its doors to North American bicycle retailers in its new venue in Reno, Nevada. Timing could not have been worse. A number of industry organizations went to bat against tariffs during Congressional hearings on the subject, but their gains were minimal. Reportedly, "The U.S. Trade Representative said safety products, including bicycle helmets and bike lights, were among the 297 product categories removed from the list of proposed tariffs." Chinese e-bikes and motors have already been dinged for 25 percent, now bicycle, frames and components will fall under the ax.
I covered the conflict
in detail when the additional tariffs were first proposed. Now that they are a reality, the burning question is, "How will the new taxes affect my next bike purchase?"
What Does it Mean for Customers?
For a while, not much. Not all brands will be affected, and even the ones that are may not suffer nearly as much as many propose. Truth be told, the bike industry is infamous for making poor business decisions and has rebounded from much larger, self-inflicted losses.
Most bike makers can eat ten percent for one or two business quarters, but come Spring 2019, we should expect a building wave of announcements as bike companies attempt to break the bad news
as softly as possible. Beyond higher retail prices for many bicycles and products, however, the effects of the tariffs on the health of the sport and the future of its retail business are mostly speculation at this point.
122 Comments
agree. we're booming. here in Utah unemployment is very low and there are good jobs to be had, obviously depending on your skillset, but the housing market is back on a tear and as expected home prices are outpacing wage increases. for all the growth in recent years i've started to wonder what will trigger the next "correction".....
and as a consumer who is considering a new bike in 2019 (okay maybe 2020) it'll be interesting to see how this plays out. will the new sb130 base model increase to $6k? will everyone take an even harder look now at d2c and companies like guerilla gravity?
if they actually cared about us, some good shit would be happening
Biggest issue the MTB community faces with all of this, though, is the complete disregard for climate/environmental issues. Closing park spaces, cutting taxes that will eventually mess with funding for parks and other outdoor spaces. I hope I'm wrong with that, but I don't think so.
$1bn dollars worth of bike stuff is half of the $200bn of affected goods? I know the numbers we should argue about on pinkbike are usually head angles...
An example would be the cotton gin and how it eliminated the need for the hard labor aspect of picking cotton. The bike industry is hopefully headed for it's cotton gin type of technological leap soon."
To everyone who says that this is going to push manufacturing back to the states, I implore you to do a little research. Pittsburgh and Hamilton (2 of the larger steeltowns in NA) do very little production. Most raw materials are being processed in offshore foundries, this will in turn be taxed much the same as everything else (if it hasn't already) even "made it canada" and "made in the USA" products can be made with parts that fall into this latest round of taxes (Not to mention the rockshox shock that goes in your foes). Not trying to say that it's all doom and gloom (I am not a frame builder who is actively looking at the situation) but we need to be very careful with throwing around made in the USA and Canada, we love in a global world, controlled largely by a global economy.
Let's just all agree that this isn't great but in the lastest shakeout of the political world, it's what we've got!
I know that back in the late 90s and early 2000s it was, but I don't think is anymore. Enlighten me.
Edit: I'm aware that this is frame only
Cane Creek does a lot of their manufacturing in house, as does MRP and PUSH. You can get Industry Nine wheels, which are all manufactured in the US (Reynolds, ENVE, and We Are One (CA) too). For other components, Thomson is in the US and does their manufacturing here, as well. I think Chris King products are all US made, too.
So you can get your frame, headset, BB, wheels/hubs/rims, fork, and shock from companies that do all their manufacturing in the US. Some other smaller parts (bolts, axles, sliders, seatpost collars, stems, bars, and grips) are also available from US manufacturers.
I think the problem becomes when you start looking at non-SS (Endless Bike Co offers US manufactured SS components) drivetrain components, brakes, and tires. I'm not aware of any US manufactured mountain biking drivetrains or brakesets, probably because things like that are much more difficult to manufacture stateside. I'm not sure about saddles or tires, either, pretty sure most of those are all overseas.
Personally, I do what I can, but you'll see that a lot of those manufacturers focus on primarily higher end components, so it gets expensive fast. Even with the tariffs, I think we'll see that it's still more cost efficient to obtain some things that aren't made in the US, just because these smaller companies don't have the size to develop less expensive options.
of a Jewish captain; his co-pilot is Chinese. It's the first time they've
flown together and an awkward silence between the two seemed
to indicate a mutual dislike.
Once they reach cruising altitude, the Jewish captain activates
the auto-pilot, leans back in his seat, and mutters, 'I don't like
Chinese.'
No rike Chinese?' asks the co-pilot, 'why not?'
'You people bombed Pearl Harbour, that's why!'
'No, no', the co-pilot protests, 'Chinese not bomb Peahl Hahbah!
That Japanese, not Chinese.'
'Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese ...doesn't matter, you're all the
same!'
There's a few minutes of silence.
'I no rike Jews!' the co-pilot suddenly announces.
'Oh yeah, why not?' asks the captain.
'Jews sink Titanic!' says the co-pilot.
'What? You're insane! Jews didn't sink the Titanic!'
exclaims the captain, 'It was an iceberg!'
‘Iceberg, Goldberg, Greenberg, Rosenberg,
...no mattah ..all Rucking same.’
But a gucci hub/spoke build on LB rims is still over $1k so yeah, at that point give a nod to We Are One.
It’s pure economics, if you raise wages, you raise costs. Labor (wages) is the largest component of a commodity. You start making the same product in the USA and have to pay a worker $16/hr, what do you think that bike part is now going to cost? Sure there’s the argument that perhaps the American worker might be more efficient, but not 3 or 4x’s more efficient.
Capitalism will always chase the most cost effective labor market, particularly for unskilled labor.
Post a Comment