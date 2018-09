Tariffs on Chinese Bicycles & Parts Will Begin Next Week

The news came as Interbike, the largest US cycling expo, opened its doors to North American bicycle retailers in its new venue in Reno, Nevada. Timing could not have been worse. A number of industry organizations went to bat against tariffs during Congressional hearings on the subject, but their gains were minimal. Reportedly, "The U.S. Trade Representative said safety products, including bicycle helmets and bike lights, were among the 297 product categories removed from the list of proposed tariffs." Chinese e-bikes and motors have already been dinged for 25 percent, now bicycle, frames and components will fall under the ax.I covered the conflict in detail when the additional tariffs were first proposed. Now that they are a reality, the burning question is, "How will the new taxes affect my next bike purchase?"