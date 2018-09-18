Tariffs on Chinese Bicycles & Parts Will Begin Next Week

What Does it Mean for Customers?



For a while, not much. Not all brands will be affected, and even the ones that are may not suffer nearly as much as many propose. Truth be told, the bike industry is infamous for making poor business decisions and has rebounded from much larger, self-inflicted losses.



Most bike makers can eat ten percent for one or two business quarters, but come Spring 2019, we should expect a building wave of announcements as bike companies attempt to break the bad news



With negligible manufacturing at home, tariffs on Chinese bicycle imports may amount to a burdensome ceremonial tax on the US cycling industry.