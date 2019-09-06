Tatze's Pedal is Just 3mm Tall - Eurobike 2019

Sep 6, 2019
by Mike Levy  
Eurobike 2019


It's been tried before, but why not try again? Tatze is an Austrian company who've ditched traditional pedal bearings and bushings in favor of having them integrated into their own crankarms. Without needing to squeeze an axle and bearings into the pedal body, they can make it extremely thin: It's just 3mm tall before growing to 9mm up against the crank. The obvious benefit is more ground clearance, but you're also less likely to 'roll and pedal' underfoot.

The two sealed bearings can be much, much larger when they don't need to fit into the pedal, so they should last longer, too.


Eurobike 2019
Eurobike 2019
Two large sealed bearings fit into a socket, and that threads into the crankarm.


The bearings sit in a socket that's then threaded into Tatze's own cranks, and a bolt threaded in from the opposite side attaches the pedal body. Tatze is claiming some low weights: Just 85-grams per pedal for the aluminum version, 100-grams for the titanium model, and only 150-grams for the steel pedals. Platform size is 112mm x 109mm, and the pins thread through the pedal to do double duty on both sides.

Look familiar? There have been a few variations of this idea over the years, the most notable being Momentum's FlyPaper pedals. They required a proprietary set of cranks, which kept the FlyPaper pedals from ever being widely used. Tioga also did a version that saw the bearings sit outside the crankarm, letting you use whatever crankset you want. They didn't stick, either, partly due to the wide Q-factor.


Eurobike 2019
Tatze's Blade pedal is just 3mm tall (or thin?) for most of its width, and 9mm up against the crank.


Who isn't tired of micro-sized pedal bearings dying too quickly? Unfortunately, proprietary cranks will likely keep it from ever being widely used. Here's hoping Tatze sees some success, even if it'll probably take one of the big companies investing in the idea to make it stick around. It makes too much sense not to.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pedals Eurobike 2019


35 Comments

  • 28 0
 And when it flexes and bends on harsh landings you can unscrew the pins and flip burgers with them
  • 14 0
 These are screaming out to be bench tested against competitors, because I would be scared shitless of using these without some strength data to back them up.
  • 1 0
 ^ Seconded!
  • 6 0
 Dear Pinkbike historians, why are pedals the way they are, with their long axles and two bearings instead like these?

I'm expecting the answers to start with "as an engineer..."
  • 4 0
 "As someone who can bend cutlery.........."
  • 7 0
 step 1. abolish shinpads
step 2. make pedals thin like a knife
step 3. prosthetic lower legs?
  • 1 0
 Step 4. Now you can only hop...
  • 2 0
 Step 6. cut a hole a the box
  • 6 0
 Next year it going to be 4mm tall and 28.99% stiffer
  • 3 0
 Because stiffness is proportional to thickness cubed it would be 137% stiffer. Even then I'm not sure I'd want to ride them.

They look a bit flexy to me.
  • 1 0
 @gaberoc: You also need to take in condiseration the e (and e=thickness/2). Therefore the stiffness is only proportional to thicknes squared, so itd be 78% stiffer.
  • 4 0
 Would be fine to know more details about the cranks as well as you can only use the pedals with those
  • 1 0
 Besides ground clearance, I like thin pedals because they allow a slightly lower seat position for seated pedaling. But they also put your shoe closer to the ground, increasing the risk of hooking your toe on a root or rock.
  • 1 0
 I really doubt the bearings will last longer. Yes they are bigger, but there is also a much bigger arm for the forces on the bearing. And I also assume that bearings don't like torsional forces.
  • 2 0
 I didn't realise having 'thick' pedals was a problem. I think my crank hits the ground more often then a pedal does.
  • 1 0
 It's a bit like the cassette debate where it depends where you ride. It's a very common occurrence in places like Moab for example. Most people I know who ride flats look for thin pedals on their trail bike for this reason.
  • 1 0
 if you are peddaling while turning so you lean your bike to side, of course the pedal will hit the ground first
  • 1 0
 @bok-CZ: with world changing advice like that you should start an online training business, never will my pedal hot a rock again. Many thanks
  • 1 0
 Thin pedals are really nice. I surely wouldn't hesitate to use them on my wife or kid's bike considering the type of riding they do and their low weights.
  • 1 0
 Failed so many of those micro outer bearings. I'm all for this improved design. Well done.
  • 7 7
 Maybe it’s just me, but I’ve never had to replace pedals because the bearings have worn out. This feels like a solution to a problem that isn’t a thing.
  • 8 0
 Really? I suppose you never ride in mud or wet conditions? I've had countless pedal bearing failures over the years. I don't think I've ever owned a pedal that I either haven't had to replace the bearings on at some point or have had complete bearing failures.
  • 1 0
 You need to ride more! depending on brand im every 3 months to 12 months. I do about 1/2million ft of riding a year
  • 1 0
 I had to, once! Woohoo! ...wait
  • 2 0
 @freerider11: @forkbrayker: haha, and you guys need better pedals Wink
  • 3 0
 You've never owned a set of Crank Brothers pedals then.
  • 1 0
 Can’t imagine these would be any better in wet conditions, that’s more of a sealing issue. Bearings wear out and need replacing some times, doesn’t mean the pedal around it needs redesigning.@freerider11:
  • 2 0
 Had a lot of play in my DMR Vaults after two years, changing bearings was easy and relatively cheap, though. Now I have pedals that look like they've gone through a scrap press, but run as smoothly as new.
  • 1 0
 @Boze74: I'm not saying this system will be any better. Infact I really dislike that it's proprietary and you're forced to run their crank. Just saying that pretty much every pedal will need to have a bearing service, or will have a complete bearing failure.

@Milko3D: What pedals would you suggest then? Do you know of some magic pedals with indestructible bearings? I've tried many of them, and they all eventually need service. Raceface, Oneup, spank, dmr, xpedo, VP, etc., all have had bearing failures. Although the Oneup seem to be the best imo so far.
  • 1 0
 @freerider11: I've never had a shimano pedal bearing fail. Been running some of their clips for 8 years, I'm sure the flats are just as durable
  • 1 0
 Why no pics or details of the crank? If you are showing a product that requires another product, doesn’t that make sense?
  • 1 0
 Yeah.....I’ll gonna let somebody else test those out!
  • 2 0
 Yuck. Pin spanners.
  • 1 0
 there's not enough pedal standards!
  • 1 1
 This along with the UDH hanger, genius!

Post a Comment



