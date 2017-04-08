Taz-Mania: EWS Round 2 - Practice









What can we say? We are in love. You would be hard pressed to find someone who doesn't like this venue of round two of the Enduro World Series. The trails are amazing, the people in this tiny town we've invaded are warm and friendly. It doesn't get much better than this. Spirits all around are high, and smiles are huge after each run. The trails are dry and dusty, the temperatures are perfect. That being said, things are about to change. Rain is moving in tonight and surely things will change with up to thirty milliliters in the forecast. The field has returned to the familiar faces after the influx of fresh riders that shook up the scene in Rotorua. Judging by practice, it's looked like it could be a fierce battle between Rude, Hill, and Dailly. Cecile Ravanel is looking leaps ahead of the field for the women. But for now we will let speculation rest as we look at all the action from practice.





It's been hot and sunny all week, but there's a good chance that it's going to pour down with rain on race day. It's been hot and sunny all week, but there's a good chance that it's going to pour down with rain on race day.





Some of the prettiest woods we have seen. Some of the prettiest woods we have seen.





Old school. Old school.





New school - Josh Lewis. New school - Josh Lewis.





We fear there will be no sick dust trails tomorrow. We fear there will be no sick dust trails tomorrow.





Rocks. There are plenty of them here. Richie Rude is ace at smashing them. Rocks. There are plenty of them here. Richie Rude is ace at smashing them.





The bottom of stage 2 switches from steep rocks to fast flow through the trees. The bottom of stage 2 switches from steep rocks to fast flow through the trees.





Caro Gehrig loving the dry and dusty trails in Tasmania. Caro Gehrig loving the dry and dusty trails in Tasmania.





Anneke Beerten has been looking aggressive but will it be enough to challange Cecile? Anneke Beerten has been looking aggressive but will it be enough to challange Cecile?





Sam Hill has been keeping up a blistering pace in practice. Sam Hill has been keeping up a blistering pace in practice.





Anita Gehrig had a bit of a moment on stage 3 and had to ride out in a custom Darth Vader helmet. Anita Gehrig had a bit of a moment on stage 3 and had to ride out in a custom Darth Vader helmet.





Jessi Melamed pushing through the crack. Jessi Melamed pushing through the crack.





Robin Wallner finding the fast exit out of the tight spots on stage two. Robin Wallner finding the fast exit out of the tight spots on stage two.





It looks peaceful when you first enter the woods, but things get rowdy in a hurry. It looks peaceful when you first enter the woods, but things get rowdy in a hurry.





Winning practice in a few sections was Thomas Lapeyrie. Winning practice in a few sections was Thomas Lapeyrie.





Damian Oton heads into the unknown. Damian Oton heads into the unknown.





Isabeau Courdurier is starting to feel better after two weeks with illness, but is still nowhere near 100%. Isabeau Courdurier is starting to feel better after two weeks with illness, but is still nowhere near 100%.





Camille Balanche had her race bike stolen after finishing 4th in Rotorua, but thanks to the folks at Norco NZ she is here in Derby with a new ride. Camille Balanche had her race bike stolen after finishing 4th in Rotorua, but thanks to the folks at Norco NZ she is here in Derby with a new ride.





Cecile looks like she's at warp speed everywhere she goes. Cecile looks like she's at warp speed everywhere she goes.





Henry Fitzgerald about to split the crack. Henry Fitzgerald about to split the crack.





Massive days of practice require massive amounts of food. Luckily Tasmania has everyone covered. Massive days of practice require massive amounts of food. Luckily Tasmania has everyone covered.





A good cup of coffee and a few minutes to catch up on all of the latest news before heading out to practice. A good cup of coffee and a few minutes to catch up on all of the latest news before heading out to practice.





Take that. Take that.





Shawn can tell by feel if a rotor has lived past it's prime. Shawn can tell by feel if a rotor has lived past it's prime.





"Don't put me on the f*$Kin' Giggle Box, I'll kick your ass." Born and bred in Derby, our driver was as local as it gets. "Don't put me on the f*$Kin' Giggle Box, I'll kick your ass." Born and bred in Derby, our driver was as local as it gets.





Dust or mud, there are going to be some spills. Dust or mud, there are going to be some spills.





Flying Flo was moving with great style. Flying Flo was moving with great style.





Adrian Dailly was one of the top finishers in Rotorua despite losing over a minute on one stage. Should he hold it together tomorrow he might just be hard to beat. Adrian Dailly was one of the top finishers in Rotorua despite losing over a minute on one stage. Should he hold it together tomorrow he might just be hard to beat.





Jerome Clementz testing the limits of traction of one of the many off camber rocks slabs on stage 5. If the rains come as predicted these sections are going to wild. Jerome Clementz testing the limits of traction of one of the many off camber rocks slabs on stage 5. If the rains come as predicted these sections are going to wild.





Katy Winton is on the hunt to get another stage win or two and perhaps a trip up on the box. Katy Winton is on the hunt to get another stage win or two and perhaps a trip up on the box.





Curtis Keene-ly cornering capably. Curtis Keene-ly cornering capably.





Shawn can tell by feel if a rotor has lived past its prime. Shawn can tell by feel if a rotor has lived past its prime.





This is the closest to a home race for Jared Graves that we have ever had. This is the closest to a home race for Jared Graves that we have ever had.





Katy Winton makes quick work of the tricky and loose chute at the bottom of stage 6. Katy Winton makes quick work of the tricky and loose chute at the bottom of stage 6.





That's not strawberry jam, Casey Brown. That's not strawberry jam, Casey Brown.





Casey Brown chasing the #lightbro down stage 6. Casey Brown chasing thedown stage 6.





Tucking between the tape. Tucking between the tape.





Wyn Masters powering his way down Troutie. Wyn Masters powering his way down Troutie.





This photo is about 50% Brown. This photo is about 50% Brown.





Nico Lau loves the tight tech trails that make up the top half of many stages, and should do well regardless of what the weather does. Nico Lau loves the tight tech trails that make up the top half of many stages, and should do well regardless of what the weather does.





Noga Korem keeps it tight to the tree on one of stage 5's many rock gardens. Noga Korem keeps it tight to the tree on one of stage 5's many rock gardens.





Nico Lau hopping into the jungle. Nico Lau hopping into the jungle.





Lewis Buchanan is starting just ahead of Richie Rude. Count the seconds when you cross the line and you'll have a good indication of how you're going. Lewis Buchanan is starting just ahead of Richie Rude. Count the seconds when you cross the line and you'll have a good indication of how you're going.





Jesse Malamed had a massive crash at the end of practice, and while uninjured, his confidence was shaken a bit. Jesse Malamed had a massive crash at the end of practice, and while uninjured, his confidence was shaken a bit.





Martin Maes has been absolutely flying in some spots, riding at a pace that even has some of his competitors scratching their heads. Martin Maes has been absolutely flying in some spots, riding at a pace that even has some of his competitors scratching their heads.





Richie Rude is out to prove something this weekend after some bad luck in the muddiest of Rotorua. Richie Rude is out to prove something this weekend after some bad luck in the muddiest of Rotorua.





Jose Borges will be looking to follow up his Rotorua result with another strong race here in Tas. Jose Borges will be looking to follow up his Rotorua result with another strong race here in Tas.





Marco Osborne is looking to keep things fast and clean here in Tassie. Send it Randy. Marco Osborne is looking to keep things fast and clean here in Tassie. Send it Randy.





Joe Nation takes to the air amidst the rock piles on stage four. Joe Nation takes to the air amidst the rock piles on stage four.





That dust isn't going to be clinging to the tires quite like that tomorrow. That dust isn't going to be clinging to the tires quite like that tomorrow.





Rae Morrison is looking for some redemption after a tough opening round in Rotorua. Rae Morrison is looking for some redemption after a tough opening round in Rotorua.





Seb Claquin, feet up and relaxed with just one day to go. Seb Claquin, feet up and relaxed with just one day to go.





Flying Flo - Exhausted after riding all 7 stages on the first day of practice. Flying Flo - Exhausted after riding all 7 stages on the first day of practice.





Quietly confident, Richie Rude has some work to do this weekend to get back in the hunt for his 3rd consecutive world title. Quietly confident, Richie Rude has some work to do this weekend to get back in the hunt for his 3rd consecutive world title.





Casey Brown keeping the rubber side down. Casey Brown keeping the rubber side down.





Jerome has been looking super fast in practice. We can't get enough of his style. Jerome has been looking super fast in practice. We can't get enough of his style.





Count the snakes. Count the snakes.





Keegan Wright smoothing out the rocks in on stage four. Keegan Wright smoothing out the rocks in on stage four.





Richie Rude will be making his transfers with a new crown this race. But he hopes to be back in his familiar place come Sunday evening. Richie Rude will be making his transfers with a new crown this race. But he hopes to be back in his familiar place come Sunday evening.





Grubby will be grubby come Sunday. Just not sure if it will be mud or dust. Grubby will be grubby come Sunday. Just not sure if it will be mud or dust.





Remy Absalon dropping into the steep and rocky switchback halfway down stage 4. Remy Absalon dropping into the steep and rocky switchback halfway down stage 4.





Robin Wallner boosting drops into the gnar that most riders are riding around. Robin Wallner boosting drops into the gnar that most riders are riding around.





Last round's winner, and current series leader Wyn Masters shooting the crack with ease. Last round's winner, and current series leader Wyn Masters shooting the crack with ease.





Mckay Vezina rock crawling on stage 4. Mckay Vezina rock crawling on stage 4.





Cecile Ravanel is riding in a league of her own. Hitting sections as fast as many of the pro men, and looking simply unbeatable. Cecile Ravanel is riding in a league of her own. Hitting sections as fast as many of the pro men, and looking simply unbeatable.





Joe Barnes bends out of shape as he squeezes through the crack. Joe Barnes bends out of shape as he squeezes through the crack.





It's not Manual Monday, but that won't stop Cody Kelley from loving back wheel down steep open slab on stage 6. It's not Manual Monday, but that won't stop Cody Kelley from loving back wheel down steep open slab on stage 6.



