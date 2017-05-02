Swatch Rocket Air Goes Back to the 80's - Photo Epic

PHOTOGRAPHY

May 2, 2017
by Simon Nieborak  
Welcome, it's been a while. Now is the time to go down the memory lane, to appreciate a time that most of these riders weren't born in. It's still going to make some of us others nostalgic...

Ah, the good old 80s. A time when everything was so easy because you could wear pretty much anything and still look ice cool.
The opening went with a solid bang! Sam whizzing through the jumps while the other guys were setting up a proper atmosphere. You know that we all are going to have good times!

This meant the practice is officially open. Many riders were super-eager to roll their tires through the course.

Bienve was already digging deep in the bag of his tricks. The practice went smooth for all the riders.

Well, almost all of them... Antoine Honore had a big bail on the main jump. A couple of broken parts is still better than broken bones.

Does anyone need a hero? Here he is! Sam Pilgrim says "Let's Go!"

Team presentation was awesome and for obvious reasons. When the Swiss riders turned up the crowd went nuts!

It all started quite sleepily, straight airs were teasing the gathered before the real bangers came out.

With every next rider the atmosphere was heating up.

It was all about team effort and the Southwest team was giving it all. They were victorious here in the last couple of years, so the stakes were high.

Riders were feeding the wild screaming coming from the crowds and other riders.

In the final round team North America seriously stepped up their game.

Tom Van Steenbergen can do a front flip over a canyon, so a jump like this is a piece of cake for him. That boost, though!

The town might be small, but the local crowd's hearts are big. They know how to warm up riders in these low temperatures.

It was a close one, so the USA/Canada team had to roll out their biggest guns. With so much talent in this crazy bunch, they made the win a reality.

Celebrate good times, come on! Just splitting cash between the buddies in the team.
A few autographs for the most loyal fans and the clock starts the final countdown before the main show.

Raw Swatch Rocket Air_2017

by lunatyk
Views: 178    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


After practice and a solid round of qualification, it was time for the finals. For some riders, this meant relaxing and sipping beer on the sideline, but the top 15 was about to go and give their best.

As the number one qualifier, Brett was looking forward to keeping his place in the finals. Little did he know what was about to unfold.
Sam was in a great mood all week long. Last year's disaster of not qualifying for finals was a faded memory.

Last preparations before all the riders go for two final runs of the event to decide who's the best amongst them.

Paul Coeudrec opens the Top15.

Simon Pages is a regular rider on the FMB World Tour and here he places in the 14th.

Carson was happy to make a break from riding his big bike and this weekend focus on dialing his tricks on a hardtail. Unfortunately, a painful crash destroyed his hopes for the podium.

Brett looked super comfortable all day long. However, his first run was quite shaky. This left him in doubt for his second run.

In between the runs, he sought peace of mind to regroup his thoughts.

But it was't to be his day. This is the trick took his dream of placing on top of the podium away.

Tomas Lemoine ended up in the 11th. Big and stylish combos from this French rider, but he didn't unleash his full potential.

Tom Cardy starts the Top10. He is slowly but surely breaking into the FMB scene where he really belongs.

Jakub is all about creative tricks - toboggan to no-hander on the biggest jump.

Adrian Tell, on a regular weekday, is a math teacher. But on the weekends, he changes into a flying superhero! Maybe, not saving the world, but definitely making us all happy when watching his crazy stunts.

Emil Johansson, another dark horse of the event who didn't fulfill his plan. 7th for the young Swede.

He went 100% on almost every jump but missed one combo, which cost him many points.

Lukas Knopf is feeling like home during the slopestyle competitions. He loves doing the biggest tricks he knows in front of a loud public.

Sam Pilgrim is unofficially Swiss. You should hear the crowd when he jumps out of the drop! They treat him like he's one of the locals.


If you want to learn more about Sam's time at the event watch his video-blog above.

Alex Alanko, quiet but with amazing style is known to only Swedish riders, here he climbs up to 4th place.

Diego Caverzasi knows the taste of winning and he wants more of it, that's for sure. It was meant to be in Thun, but 3rd is still a good place to be.

Torquato Testa has had all the reasons to be happy! A solid run for silver at Swatch Rocket Air.

Nicholi on the winning streak again... His insane tricks and super strong mental game keep him up on the top.

Torquato, Nicholi, Diego truly deserved to taste the best of local beverages.
Congratulations to the winner!

MENTIONS: @lunatyk


