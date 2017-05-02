Swatch Rocket Air Goes Back to the 80's - Photo Epic

After practice and a solid round of qualification, it was time for the finals. For some riders, this meant relaxing and sipping beer on the sideline, but the top 15 was about to go and give their best.
As the number one qualifier, Brett was looking forward to keeping his place in the finals. Little did he know what was about to unfold.
Sam was in a great mood all week long. Last year's disaster of not qualifying for finals was a faded memory.
Last preparations before all the riders go for two final runs of the event to decide who's the best amongst them.
Paul Coeudrec opens the Top15.
Simon Pages is a regular rider on the FMB World Tour and here he places in the 14th.
Carson was happy to make a break from riding his big bike and this weekend focus on dialing his tricks on a hardtail. Unfortunately, a painful crash destroyed his hopes for the podium.
Brett looked super comfortable all day long. However, his first run was quite shaky. This left him in doubt for his second run.
In between the runs, he sought peace of mind to regroup his thoughts.
But it was't to be his day. This is the trick took his dream of placing on top of the podium away.
Tomas Lemoine ended up in the 11th. Big and stylish combos from this French rider, but he didn't unleash his full potential.
Tom Cardy starts the Top10. He is slowly but surely breaking into the FMB scene where he really belongs.
Jakub is all about creative tricks - toboggan to no-hander on the biggest jump.
Adrian Tell, on a regular weekday, is a math teacher. But on the weekends, he changes into a flying superhero! Maybe, not saving the world, but definitely making us all happy when watching his crazy stunts.
Emil Johansson, another dark horse of the event who didn't fulfill his plan. 7th for the young Swede.
He went 100% on almost every jump but missed one combo, which cost him many points.
Lukas Knopf is feeling like home during the slopestyle competitions. He loves doing the biggest tricks he knows in front of a loud public.
Sam Pilgrim is unofficially Swiss. You should hear the crowd when he jumps out of the drop! They treat him like he's one of the locals.
If you want to learn more about Sam's time at the event watch his video-blog above.
Alex Alanko, quiet but with amazing style is known to only Swedish riders, here he climbs up to 4th place.
Diego Caverzasi knows the taste of winning and he wants more of it, that's for sure. It was meant to be in Thun, but 3rd is still a good place to be.
Torquato Testa has had all the reasons to be happy! A solid run for silver at Swatch Rocket Air.
Nicholi on the winning streak again... His insane tricks and super strong mental game keep him up on the top.
Torquato, Nicholi, Diego truly deserved to taste the best of local beverages.
