Team Chain Reaction Cycles Partners With Mavic For 2017



Team Chain Reaction Cycles is excited to announce that we have partnered with French brand, Mavic, as a joint title sponsor for 2017. The team will be racing at the UCI Downhill World Cup and Enduro World Series events, plus some select additional events as well.



The team for 2017 has been scaled down a bit but still includes a very talented group of riders, headed up by the legendary Sam Hill, who will be focusing on EWS events, Welshmand, Mike Jones, who will be looking to secure top positions on the Downhill World Cup, and young Wigan rider, Elliott Heap, who goes into his first year as an Elite on the World Cup.











Mavic, who have been in the business of making the best wheels and bicycle parts since 1889, have been a sponsor of the team for the last eight years and for 2017 have stepped up the sponsorship level to become joint title sponsor of our great team.



We are very humbled and proud for a brand with as much of a racing heritage as Mavic to become our team partner. — Nigel Page, Team Manager





Sam Hill’s Enduro World Series Focus



After an incredible introduction to world enduro racing in 2017, topped with a win in Valberg, France, and two 2nd place finishes, Sam Hill will mainly focus on the EWS. The five-time Downhill World Champion really enjoyed the new challenge of enduro and Sam’s fully focussed and ready for his first crack at the full EWS series. He will be racing aboard his SRAM equipped Nukeproof Mega.







Mike Jones’ Downhill Ambitions



Mike Jones is back to full health and the time getting there has made him even more eager to launch his assault on the UCI Downhill World Cup and British Downhill Series. The young and super-talented Welshman landed his first World Cup Downhill Elite podium at Lourdes, France, back in 2015, showing that he has the pace and the head to do it. This will be his third year as an elite rider on the World Cup and we're very excited to see how he goes.



Elliott Heap Move to Elite Senior



Elliott is the youngest of the team and moves from the competitive junior field, where he finished 2016 in third overall, to the Elite ranks for 2017. Elliot's main focus will be the UCI Downhill World Cup, but he and Mike Jones will also race select British Downhill and EWS rounds.



Elliott has the skills and drive to battle for the top level of world competition, which will make it an exciting year for him and the team.









With the backing of Nukeproof, who Team CRC work with constantly developing the best bikes and parts available to us, we are also supported by:



• SRAM

• RockShox

• MRP

• Schwalbe tyres (downhill)

• Mavic tyres (enduro)



Mavic provides our custom race clothing, with 100% for full face helmets and goggles, 7 Protection for knee pads and armour and Muc-Off for keeping our bikes clean and lubricated and our riders clean and smelling a million dollars. Then we have High5 for sports nutrition.







The team bikes will be looked after by Jacy Shumilak and Brooks Cardwell, and Fraser Britton will be capturing the riders’ images around the world at the races.



We have an amazing team: Three of the world’s best riders and the best sponsors we could hope for. We can’t wait for the races to start. — Cheers. Nigel Page, Team Manager.

