Video: Team CRC Mavic At The EWS Round 3

The tracks in France were a lot different from the first two rounds in South America as expected. Quite a lot of the terrain is old rocky walking paths with some new sections thrown into the mix. The tracks are very awkward in parts with some physical climbs on a few of the stages.



Day one started off dry but turned to rain in the afternoon as expected for the Pro men. Elliott Heap continued his great form from the last round in Colombia winning two of the four stages and only losing the other two stages by half a second. Elliott had a 10-second lead going into day two in the under-21s category. Kelan Grant had a mixed day with a bit of a mechanical on the first stage and a crash on stage three but showed some speed on stage two. Sam Hill couldn’t quite find the form he had in South America on the awkward French tracks but rode really well to finish eighth, fifth, ninth and 44th on the short street stage to be ranked fifth after the first day. It continued to rain through the night and was really cold come Sunday morning.



Unfortunately, Elliott Heap suffered a rear puncture on the first stage of day two losing over 30 seconds, dropping back to fifth place in the overall. Elliott managed to put a tube in his tyre and continue charging on where he won the next three stages, clawing his way back to second overall. What an achievement! Well done buddy. Kelan had a good second day with some good stage results and times moving him up the rankings into 39th. Well done fella. Sam had a similar day – not quite finding his winning form but still riding amazing to finish sixth overall in the Elite men’s category and retaining his overall lead in the championship. Good work buddy. So that’s it for round three of the Enduro World Series in France. Well done team you have done an awesome job again. — Nigel Page, Team Manager