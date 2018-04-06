VIDEOS

Sam Hill and the CRC Team Dominate in South America - Video

Apr 6, 2018
by Chain Reaction Cycles  

Watch the first official edit from Team CRC Mavic at the Enduro World Series, following their huge success at the Chile and Colombia rounds.

Sam Hill started the 2018 series with two incredible performances, stamping his authority on two very different sets of trails - showing his legendary class and inimitable style. Elliott Heap took the top step in Colombia too, making his mark in the under-21 category.

Sam tames the Chilean dust.

Taking a breather in between stages.

The crowds went wild for the Australian legend.

Credit Fraser Britton
Best in the world.

Credit Fraser Britton
Sam carved out impossible lines in Colombia.

Credit Fraser Britton
Team CRC Mavic celebrate a successful trip to South America!


4 Comments

  • + 3
 4.35 - absolutely destroyed that corner
  • + 2
 Sam fucking Hill. Cannot fathom this bloke.
  • + 1
 "World domination, that's what's going on right here. Four stages, 53 seconds up; how did he do *that*?"
  • + 1
 This is pure porn for one of my friends

Post a Comment



