Sam Hill and the CRC Team Dominate in South America - Video



Watch the first official edit from Team CRC Mavic at the Enduro World Series, following their huge success at the Chile and Colombia rounds.



Sam Hill started the 2018 series with two incredible performances, stamping his authority on two very different sets of trails - showing his legendary class and inimitable style. Elliott Heap took the top step in Colombia too, making his mark in the under-21 category.





Sam tames the Chilean dust.





Taking a breather in between stages.





The crowds went wild for the Australian legend.





Best in the world.





Sam carved out impossible lines in Colombia.





Team CRC Mavic celebrate a successful trip to South America!





