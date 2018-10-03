Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Sam Hill & Elliott Heap Crowned Enduro Champions
Oct 3, 2018
by
Chain Reaction Cycles
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
All the action from Team CRC Mavic at the last two rounds of the 2018 Enduro World Series, where Sam Hill was crowned the champion for the second year in a row, and Elliott Heap won the under-21 category! Incredible.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2018
67996 views
The Top 10 Ratboy x Santa Cruz Moments
62280 views
Evil Releases New 140mm 29er - The Offering
59189 views
Josh Bryceland & Santa Cruz Bicycles Part Ways
53763 views
$5 Raffle: Win A Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
47674 views
Bike Check: Brodie's 2002 8-Ball & the Case for Incremental Improvements
43040 views
First Ride: Ohlins New RXF36 Trail Fork & TTX Air Shock
38725 views
Dates & Locations Announced for 2019 & 2020 UCI World Cup (New USA Stop)
36575 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
Eden4
(36 mins ago)
Watching Nigel page drip a tear made me smile. He clearly has a big heart! And Seeing Sam winning another season in a row is just the best mountain biking news of the year for me!
[Reply]
+ 1
KeyboardDHiller
(25 mins ago)
Cmon Sam! Go back to DH next year... Your fit and ready for it!
[Reply]
+ 2
QuebecPoulin
(51 mins ago)
Living legend.
[Reply]
+ 2
ridayobike
(54 mins ago)
Sam H1LL!!!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022383
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment