Video: Sam Hill & Elliott Heap Crowned Enduro Champions

Oct 3, 2018
by Chain Reaction Cycles  

All the action from Team CRC Mavic at the last two rounds of the 2018 Enduro World Series, where Sam Hill was crowned the champion for the second year in a row, and Elliott Heap won the under-21 category! Incredible.




4 Comments

  • + 2
 Watching Nigel page drip a tear made me smile. He clearly has a big heart! And Seeing Sam winning another season in a row is just the best mountain biking news of the year for me!
  • + 1
 Cmon Sam! Go back to DH next year... Your fit and ready for it!
  • + 2
 Living legend.
  • + 2
 Sam H1LL!!!!!

