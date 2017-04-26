VIDEOS

Team InFocus: Arson – Video

Apr 26, 2017
by Team InFocus  
Team InFocus 2017

by teaminfocus
Views: 225    Faves: 4    Comments: 0




In 2016 Portugal was in grip of one of the worst droughts in its recent history. With high winds and average temperatures above 30 degrees ( 86 Fahrenheit) the country, unfortunately, provides the perfect target for heavy wildfires.
Until August last year nearly 116,000 hectares (286,600 acres) of forest, an area the size of 100,000 soccer fields, got burned.

Also the Algarve region, that is a famous tourist destination and provides some of Europe's best mountain bike trails, was hit by massive wildfires last year with almost 500 brave firefighters trying to secure the area.

What's worse about theses fires though is the fact that most of them are set on purpose by arsonists.

Ride Portugal, a company that builds some of the most stunning trails around, was another victim of these wildfires in September 2016. While three big fires were burning the landscape to the ground around the trails the police caught an arsonist that was just setting the fourth one!

Brian and his crew had to rework a lot of their trails to make them ridable again. The people of the Algarve area are more or less used to wildfires and face it with a positive attitude. After fire comes new life and the trials around Lagos now turned into an area of burned forest with fresh and lush flowers and greens spreading on the ground to claim back their habitat.

Team InFocus and Moment Pictures took a trip down to the Algarve to see and experience these trails first hand and all we can say is we were anything but disappointed. Thanks to Brian and crew for digging hard and creating such incredible trails for us to enjoy.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Dead but alive! Burned but beautiful! Andi Tillmann and Felix Heine on their way through the recovering trials of Lagos.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
But back to the start now. When we arrived in Portugal we right away were caught by the incredible coastline! So many incredible spots to chill on the beach it was hard to concentrate on riding!

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
The beautiful weather and the prospect of hitting incredible trails made us mount our bikes in record speed though.
Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
While Andi and Felix assembled their bikes the crew from Moment Pictures started to rig their filming gear.
Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
  After another check of the forecast, the whole team was stoked to hit the bed so that the next day will arrive faster!


After a little warm up Andi and Felix right away switched to battle mode and tried to set the trails on fire in a different way!

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Full moto by Andi Tillmann.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Full race mode by Felix Heine.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Andi telling Felix that his roosts are pretty damn big.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Proof.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Some of the most fun trails we ever rode.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Dropping in in 3..2..1...

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Michi and Toni Tillmann were just as happy as the riders.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Couldn't stop riding.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
This trail was the perfect mix of fast and loose cornes, tech rockgardens and flowy jumps.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Another one.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Roost.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
There always needs to be time for lunch break! Andi obviously is looking forward for this treat.


Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Some lunchbreak fun.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Someone was looking pretty impatient to continue riding right here.

pic by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com infocusmtb

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


After we finished up this trail we couldn't wait to go back to Lagos' incredible coastline to try and get some sunset epicness!
And guess what we again didn't get disappointed!

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
The boys up to.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Felix Heine.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Andi Tillmann.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
DoP Toni Tillmann giving some last instructions to get some golden hour gold.


Power mannys!

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


Not so bad at all.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
The Tillmann brothers. Founders of Team InFocus and Moment Pictures. Suckers of riding bikes and creating movies.


What people often don't see is the amount of work that goes into creating such a short clip. You wake up before sunset and shoot till sundown. When riding is done footage has to get checked, ingested, cameragear needs to get checked and the next day needs to get prepared!

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
What makes a great day even better! Great food.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


Before we went out to shoot the next trails we needed to get some of that Portugal flair.
Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
When it's hot like that you need to stay hydrated.


The landscape of Portugal is something else! If you haven't been there you should put it on your bucket list.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


Enough of this though! We came to ride.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Simon was our car drive and general manager of good times.


Team InFocus - Arson
So was the magician behind these awesome photos Julian Mittelstadt.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
But it never hurts to have a good time anyways.


Back to action! Was time to get some rocks under the rubber.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


But if there are jumps around you can be sure the boys will session it till the batteries are dead!

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
Andi Tillmann with his signature one foot euros.


Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
  While Andi went full freeride mode Felix put some racing steeze in there!

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
If you have to hike a lot you get innovative! Andi using his Leatt brace as a hike-a-bike device.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com
The boys resting their hands.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


That backdrop though

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


Short unintentional break.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


Good times with good people.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


Waiting for the last sunset of the trip.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


Over and out.

Pictures by Julian Mittelst dt www.fb.com jmvotography www.fb.com infocusmtb www.fb.com momentpicturesofficial www.momentpictures.com


Thanks for watching guys! Hope you enjoyed our little journey and leave us some suggestions in the comments!

Huge thanks to our sponsors Scott, Leatt, Acros, Chromag, Schwalbe and Alexrims for the awesome support and to Brian from Ride Portugal!

Special thanks go to Julian Mittelstädt for the hard work and the absolute bangers as well as to David Skoula for always helping us out with our bikes!

For more updates follow us on www.fb.com/infocusmtb or Instagram @teaminfocus
Production by www.momentpictures.com

MENTIONS: @teaminfocus


Must Read This Week
It's Alive: Santa Cruz Reveals the V10 29er
132577 views
Randoms Round 2 – Sea Otter 2017
82661 views
Another New Standard? Here Comes Boost 20x110
80250 views
Randoms: One More Lap Around North America's Best Bike Expo - Sea Otter 2017
76640 views
Giant's New DH Shoes and the Rebirth of the Anthem 29 - Sea Otter 2017
75132 views
4 of the Coolest DH Bikes at Sea Otter 2017 - Video
73936 views
Do Wheels Need to Cost So Much? – Interview – Sea Otter 2017
70703 views
Marin Wolf Ridge: First Ride
68271 views

3 Comments

  • + 3
 Password protected?
  • + 1
 awesome video, but there are way to much photos in this article
  • + 1
 yeooow!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.056802
Mobile Version of Website