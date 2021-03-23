Team MIPS Signs Kate Courtney, Nino Schurter & the Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team

Brain injury is a very personal subject to me. I’ve had multiple concussions in the past and have experienced first hand how challenging these invisible injuries can be to diagnose and treat. Many people aren’t aware of how concussions happen and how dangerous they can be if not taken seriously. Mips is leading the charge in scientific research that will help us better understand head injuries and make a real difference in how we talk about and approach brain protection for athletes in action sports. By joining forces with Team Mips, I hope to help close that educational gap a bit and at the same time inspire more people to get out there and share my passion for riding. — Kate Courtney