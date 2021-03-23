Team MIPS Signs Kate Courtney, Nino Schurter & the Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team

Brandon Semenuk announced he was joining Team MIPS in December
and now MIPS has announced the latest addition to Team Mips - the SCOTT-SRAM MTB racing team. Team MIPS says that their core mission is to raise head protection awareness and the athletes signed, above all, will draw upon their own experiences to encourage all people, regardless of age, skill level, or preferred sport, to make the right decision when purchasing a helmet.
The team consists of eight-time World Champion and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Nino Schurter, 2018 MTB XC World Champion and 2019 World Cup overall winner Kate Courtney, 2019 World Cup Snowshoe race winner Lars Forster, and 2018 Swiss Epic winner Andri Frischknecht.
Courtney is among the most outspoken athletes when it comes to brain injury awareness. For her, the decision to join Team MIPS reflects her passion to educate people about the dangers of brain injuries, how they happen and what you can think about as a rider.
|Brain injury is a very personal subject to me. I’ve had multiple concussions in the past and have experienced first hand how challenging these invisible injuries can be to diagnose and treat. Many people aren’t aware of how concussions happen and how dangerous they can be if not taken seriously. Mips is leading the charge in scientific research that will help us better understand head injuries and make a real difference in how we talk about and approach brain protection for athletes in action sports. By joining forces with Team Mips, I hope to help close that educational gap a bit and at the same time inspire more people to get out there and share my passion for riding.—Kate Courtney
|We are very proud to join Team Mips. Together we can create more awareness on the importance of wearing a helmet designed to provide added safety. It feels like doing something positive for the cycling world.—Thomas Frischknecht, Team Director SCOTT-SRAM
About Team MIPS
|I am so excited about starting the collaboration with Kate Courtney and the whole Team SCOTT-SRAM. Just like Henrik Harlaut and Brandon Semenuk, Kate and the whole SCOTT-SRAM team are the leaders in their sport and perfect role models as members of Team Mips. Team Mips is just one of many ways we hope to spread awareness. It’s so inspiring to watch the team grow over the past year — we’re honored to work with all athletes who believe in our mission to lead the world to safer helmets.—Fredrik Kjellberg, Chief Marketing Officer of Mips
Kate Courtney and the SCOTT-SRAM team represent the third member to join Team Mips. Henrik Harlaut, the Swedish freeskier who is the most decorated skier in X Games history, joined in September 2020; Brandon Semunuk joined in December 2020.
Team Mips is a global force of helmet safety advocacy led by athletes from around the world, spanning a diverse range of backgrounds and professional sports including cycling, skiing, motorcycle/motocross and more. The core mission of Team Mips is to raise head protection awareness and lead the world towards using safer helmets. Its athletes, above all, will draw upon their own experiences to encourage all people, regardless of age, skill level, or preferred sport, to make the right decision when purchasing a helmet. Many of the athletes have either experienced a head injury personally or have worked in close proximity to those who have.
For more information, visit www.mipsprotection.com
