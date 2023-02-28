PROPAIN Positive Announce 2023 Team

Team Press Release: PROPAIN Positive

Phil Atwill stretching it out ‘for the gram’

Socratis Zotos - stoked ‘till the end

Marco Lamaris - watch this space

Giorgos "George" Panagopoulos chucks a barspin just because

Marco, Giorgos, Phil and Soc with a team spec PROPAIN Rage DH bike

It’s impossible for Giorgos not to barspin his bike…unstoppable

Team mechanic Jose Mendez buffs up the rear end of a PROPAIN Rage

We won’t lose Marco easily this season

Phil giving his SILT rim a cheeky clean

The Sixpack cockpit, TRP brakes and ODI grips make for a mean looking front end

The Crank Brothers Mallet is a race proven shoe

Product testing!

We are pleased to announce our team's return for 2023, with some exciting new changes to the team setup!Team owner and lead athlete, DH legend Phil Atwill will continue to bring his unorthodox and entertaining approach to the table across every genre of riding, including World Cup DH, freeride, bmx and moto enduro.Joining him for the second year running is first-year elite ball of energy Socratis Zotos looking to consolidate his place in world class racing for both DH and enduro.Newly signed for 2023 is junior ripper Marco Lamaris – cool, collected and bringing all his momentum from an impressive 2022 season podium finish at the iXS DH cup in Europe.Finally our team is rounded off once again with the street and freestyle shredder Giorgos Panagopoulos who will again be pitching his talents against the world’s best at Crankworx, as well as putting his unique style under the spotlight in several video projects.Our crew have been working hard during the off season to bring on a raft of new partnership brands, alongside some firm favourites from last year:– Title sponsor and German premium quality bike manufacturer jumps aboard for another season with the gang.– New collab for 2023, the northern English leading bike maintenance brand will be keeping the team ‘well lubed up’ with some exciting projects in the pipeline.– No intro required, the rider-owned English kit supplier is on board with their steezy designs and technical apparel range.– Silt are a Belfast-based high performance wheels manufacturer who like to put their products to the test. The team is happy to oblige! The wheels include an exclusive ratchet drive design that offers almost instant power transfer to the rear wheel.– The Bangkok rubber specialists join for another year with new and improved tread compounds and a dangerous affinity for Sang Som rum.– Tektro Racing Products continue to work with Phil and the team with their cutting edge brake and drivetrain products under constant development and backed up by decades of manufacturing expertise from parent company Tektro.– US grip specialists ODI continue to support the team with their fiercely grippy yet comfortable hand holds.– German components manufacturer Sixpack Racing keeps the bikes looking clean and fast again with their smartly designed cockpits, saddles, pedals and chain devices.– The Italian moto and mtb tyre insert innovators return for 2023 to keep the wheels rolling and tyres inflated in the face of adversity.– The California-based legends continue their team partnership with shoes, tools and luggage.– Athenian Moto racing veterans and suspension wizards Extra Products have beefed up their relationship for 2023 to fully kit out the team bikes with premium Ohlins suspension.products - some of the best suspension damping money can buy.Our team calendar includes the Valparaiso urban downhill in Chile, a couple of international Crankworx festival appearances, World Cup downhill and enduro events, as well as the iXS DH-Cup, Enduro Greek Series (EGS) and more.Keep tabs on the upcoming antics of the Positive Crew via our social channels:You can check out Jose getting down to business in Weldtite's team bike build video below!