Team Registration Fees to Increase for 2023 World Cup Racing

One of the big rumours going into the off-season about the changes coming to World Cups next year was the potential increase of team fees to $20,000. With the latest round of the information from the UCI this has turned out to be pretty accurate. Following the announcement of Enduro reaching World Cup status
and the rule changes
for downhill next year, it looks like the rumour of team fees rising are true.
While the headline-grabbing figure of €23,000 will only be for Elite MTB Teams competing in all three formats, the annual registration fees have risen for every type of team. An Elite Team riding in one format will see an increase from €3,500 in 2022 to €11,000 next year, while a two-format team increases from €6,000 to €18,000.
The price rises for next year have not just affected the Elite Teams as the MTB Team fees have also risen with double the cost compared to 2022.
The prize money for race results has not changed. XC and DH Elite wins remain at €3,750. Enduro has now been added to the prize money chart, with an Elite win netting €1,000. There is a parity for the overall wins between XC, XCC, DH and Enduro.
Privateer/individual riders registering for each race will also see a rise in costs next year as Elite (and U23 for XC) downhill and XC entry rising from €80 to €150. A Junior downhill racer will now need to pay €80 instead of the €40 this year. XC Marathon, Enduro and E-enduro races will have to pay €150 entry fees.
You can view the MTB financial obligation document from the UCI here
.
I just feel like racing could be a much cooler grass roots thing maybe with sponsorship from companies with interests more aligned than the UCI with their bullshit arbitrary rules.
There must be others who think the same?
like the comment bellow, how are the UCI any different from 'governing bodies' like FIFA etc?
Happy holidays!
Unite people thanks to cycling and make it the inclusive and universal activity of tomorrow. For sport, for fun, for a better life.
Maybe time for a rethink??