Team Registration Fees to Increase for 2023 World Cup Racing

Dec 22, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
UCI

One of the big rumours going into the off-season about the changes coming to World Cups next year was the potential increase of team fees to $20,000. With the latest round of the information from the UCI this has turned out to be pretty accurate. Following the announcement of Enduro reaching World Cup status and the rule changes for downhill next year, it looks like the rumour of team fees rising are true.

While the headline-grabbing figure of €23,000 will only be for Elite MTB Teams competing in all three formats, the annual registration fees have risen for every type of team. An Elite Team riding in one format will see an increase from €3,500 in 2022 to €11,000 next year, while a two-format team increases from €6,000 to €18,000.

The price rises for next year have not just affected the Elite Teams as the MTB Team fees have also risen with double the cost compared to 2022.


The prize money for race results has not changed. XC and DH Elite wins remain at €3,750. Enduro has now been added to the prize money chart, with an Elite win netting €1,000. There is a parity for the overall wins between XC, XCC, DH and Enduro.


Privateer/individual riders registering for each race will also see a rise in costs next year as Elite (and U23 for XC) downhill and XC entry rising from €80 to €150. A Junior downhill racer will now need to pay €80 instead of the €40 this year. XC Marathon, Enduro and E-enduro races will have to pay €150 entry fees.


You can view the MTB financial obligation document from the UCI here.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Press Releases World Cup DH Uci Enduro World Series World Cup XC


Must Read This Week
10 Things I Loved in 2022: Henry Quinney
52002 views
[Updated] Jack Moir is Leaving the Canyon CLLCTV
50582 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Seb Stott
49346 views
The UCI's Major Rule Changes for the 2023 DH World Cup
37558 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Matt Beer
35451 views
What to Carry to Fix Most Things On Your Bike in the Smallest Toolkit Possible
30908 views
First Look: Scott Release Latest Generation of Scale RC Hardtail
30033 views
Are Elite Athletes At Higher Risk Of Heart Problems & Premature Death?
29287 views

30 Comments

  • 35 2
 Honestly, man... Fuck the UCI! Prize money should be way higher. The riders and teams should just cut the fuckers out and start their own race series and obvs get Warner back on commentary.
  • 8 0
 Right? Seems like there’s a huge opportunity here for someone to start a competing series with proper prize money and legit coverage.
  • 9 0
 I bet Red Bull would do an OK job.
  • 2 0
 @stevemokan: yeah fore sure.
I just feel like racing could be a much cooler grass roots thing maybe with sponsorship from companies with interests more aligned than the UCI with their bullshit arbitrary rules.
There must be others who think the same?

like the comment bellow, how are the UCI any different from 'governing bodies' like FIFA etc?
  • 1 0
 The UCI sucks ass. They have always treated MTB as a side show compared to other cycling sports. Dumb rules, low prize pots and keeping the majority of races in Europe. I say we get this elitist european union out of the sport because they are clearly not interested in MTB.
  • 18 0
 Unless there are noticeable, positive changes that come with this, there is nothing to show me that the UCI is no different than FIFA or the IOC in being money grabbing, corrupt A-holes. They charge venues outrageous fees and now hugely increase fees for teams to show up. If someone knows what those extra fees bring in better support, better coverage, better medical (Brook would disagree) etc., I would be greatly interested in hearing.
  • 1 0
 I totally agree dude.
  • 15 0
 UCI getting on the inflation bandwagon.
  • 4 0
 The bike manufacturers should start their own league and cut UCI out of mtn bike racing. The UCI are a bunch of stiff collar European elitists.
  • 7 0
 "Following the announcement of Enduro reaching World Cup status" It's as if they assume it was less than just because it didn't have World Cup at the end of the name. Just because you bought something doesn't mean you get to now anoint it as the pinnacle of a sport. It already f*cking was, you are going to make it worse now.
  • 8 0
 How accurate is it to consider the UCI in the same leag of corruption as FIFA & the Olympic organization?
  • 8 1
 Ah so that’s why the prices for bikes are so high!
  • 4 0
 Only the new Commencals... It's hard when you sponsor half the feild
  • 5 0
 Imagine winning a world cup race at any other sport and taking home 1000€.
  • 2 0
 I don't understand why the prize pots are so low, it should start at 10k and something substantial for the overall win. I'm presuming the fees are going up to produce more top end elite riders, bringing it maybe down to 60 riders total instead of 100+ but they should also increase the rewards with that!
  • 4 0
 Jeez! That money grab is almost as bad as the one made by the Polish government!...
  • 5 0
 I'm just here to say "f*ck the UCI"

Happy holidays!
  • 2 0
 How does EWS being part of UCI affect the venues and non-pro participation? Will they only be racing at World Cup DH venues ( no more whistler, finale for example). Will there still be ews 80/100 at he races?
  • 3 0
 Sometimes it’s hard to believe Chris Balls has been a WC racer in the past.
  • 2 0
 He used to be a commissary for them too before starting the ews...
  • 2 0
 Uci vision,
Unite people thanks to cycling and make it the inclusive and universal activity of tomorrow. For sport, for fun, for a better life.
Maybe time for a rethink??
  • 2 0
 I am surprised to see how small the purse is. It does not seem sustainable to be a professional mountain biker, even moreso when you consider the risk of injuries.
  • 3 0
 So, entry fees up and prize money stays the same. Cool.
  • 2 0
 One of the many great things about cycling is its free, this is clearly lost on the UCI.
  • 2 0
 Is there no prize money on offer for the winning team?
  • 3 0
 FUCK THE UCI.
  • 2 0
 League
  • 2 1
 *feigns surprise at UCI f****** everyone more than they already do*
  • 2 0
 Just like FIFA
  • 1 0
 Next comes the announcement that Qatar is on the DH schedule next summer.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028980
Mobile Version of Website