Rumor Season is Almost Over - UCI Publishes 2020 MTB Team Rosters

Jan 31, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
10th place for this dust specialist should help cut that plate number down to size. Jack Moir is back folks...
Jack Moir
Nina Hoffman looks solid for the podium once again here in Austria. 3rd today.
Nina Hoffman

After months of speculation, teasing, and trolling, the team rumors season is coming to a close. The UCI has released the 2020 team roster, which lists all of the athletes and team managers that will be participating in World Cup MTB events.

At this point there aren't any massive surprises on the list, although it does look like Jack Moir will now be on the Canyon Collective Factory Team, a move that hasn't officially been announced.


Nina Hoffman, a fan favorite last year who had three podium appearances, will be on her own program, under the name of "Nina Hoffman Racing," where she will be joined by Erik Fickelscheer.

The World Cup DH racing season kicks of on March 21 in Lousã, Portugal.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours


Must Read This Week
4 Custom Bikes from Core Bike 2020
56635 views
Review: Atomik's BERD XC33 Wheels Use Spokes That Look Like String
50212 views
Review: 2020 Kona Process 134 CR/DL 29 - A Quick Cornering Trail Bike
46423 views
2019 Photo of the Year: 32 Finalists Announced & Round 1 Voting Open
45955 views
Video: What's the Deal with Chains? - The Explainer
45886 views
14 Bikes From The Core Bike Show 2020
40893 views
Randoms Day 1 - Core Bike Show 2020
40276 views
Staff Rides: Photographer Matt Wragg's Specialized Stumpjumper Evo 29
38886 views

9 Comments

  • 3 0
 Interesting, I kind of expected to see Nina on the Syndicate this year. Also, I'm interested to see how the Lusty Hyperformance team approaches the season.
  • 1 0
 Why?
  • 5 1
 Team "Grim Donut" brought to you by Tim Hortons. What a time to be alive.
  • 2 0
 Hopefully Cube has their bike sorted this year. With Phil Atwil and Gaetan Vige on the team, it should be a good time.
  • 3 0
 Good for Jack!
  • 1 0
 Odd they didn't announce it.
  • 2 0
 @chriskneeland: they're too busy hiring people for the north american market
  • 1 0
 Jck mr on the cllctv u mn?
  • 1 0
 Any news on bruce klein?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009704
Mobile Version of Website