Rumor Season is Almost Over - UCI Publishes 2020 MTB Team Rosters

After months of speculation, teasing, and trolling, the team rumors season is coming to a close. The UCI has released the 2020 team roster,
which lists all of the athletes and team managers that will be participating in World Cup MTB events.
At this point there aren't any massive surprises on the list, although it does look like Jack Moir will now be on the Canyon Collective Factory Team, a move that hasn't officially been announced.
Nina Hoffman, a fan favorite last year who had three podium appearances, will be on her own program, under the name of "Nina Hoffman Racing," where she will be joined by Erik Fickelscheer.
The World Cup DH racing season kicks of on March 21 in Lousã, Portugal.
