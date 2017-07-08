Team Setups - Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2017

With another double World Cup happening in the Swiss city of Lenzerheide, teams set up for another European venue. We continue our inside look into some of the elite teams, with the BMC Mountainbike Racing, Scott-SRAM MTB Racing, MMR Factory Racing and the Radon Factory Racing team. All of these teams function like clock work, yet their setups differ quite a bit. A closer look.
|Our setup changes from event to event. Now we have a special setup to promote our bikes, including staff to man that area. Furthermore, we have a big part of our setup dedicated to the mechanics who set up the bikes. The public can see them working. Furthermore, we have a rider area, where they can relax and eat. Right behind the camper there's also our kitchen, where our chef prepares lunch and dinner for the complete team. The riders love eating in the paddock, thanks to our top cuisine as well. We have quite a team. This is the BMC team, so we all eat together and discuss problems, ideas and everything else what might come up. For us, our riders are the main focus. But of course, the public is very important as well so they can see most of whats going on inside our team. It's part of the charm of mountain biking. It is what makes mountain biking so special.—Alex Moos, BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
The BMC setup
The team bus is used as storage for parts plus houses some essential tools
The team seating inside of the popup tents
Next to the camper van, the chef prepares the team meals
The camper is where riders can relax and pull back
Mechanics work in full view of the public
BMC's expo area
|In Lenzerheide we have our double setup as we have both teams, XC and DH together under one tent. On the left, we can find our downhill mechanics at work, whilst at the right, the XC guys are at work. Both teams have two mechanics at work when everyone is racing. In the back, we have a table as we always try to eat together. Everyone, so mechanics, soigneurs, and riders sit together. We have a chef who prepares the food. This way everyone else can focus on their own task. Alcohol is only allowed at dinner and if I order it, haha. Moving on to the Radon area in front of our setup is where we have the Radon bikes on display as well as the team bikes. Plus you can buy our team kits and can get a cup of cappuccino or coffee, with my own beans. Today my wife is making the coffee, so it won't get any better.
At the back of our stand, we have a secluded area where riders can do their warmup, relax or find a bit of privacy so they can concentrate on the race. We often have quite a few people around; guests, family, and sponsors. For us, it is really important to have an open setup though, so people can get close to us and see our bikes, riders and even prototypes. We're lucky to have a big setup so riders can still have their privacy but can also choose to talk to the fans.—Ralph Naef, Radon Factory Racing
The Radon stand, which houses both XC and DH teams
DH mechanics at work
Swiss cheeses. And Parmesan.
Team meals are common in mountain biking, Radon is no exception
The inside of the truck is where riders have their private storage. It also houses a small kitchen where meals are prepared
Plenty of storage for parts and tools in the back of the Radon truck
The XC area and the team area
At the back is where riders can chill and warm up
|Most of our day we can be found in our team stand at events. We feel at home here, sometimes we have dinner at the hotel, but most of the time we will have lunch and dinner here. The mechanics prepare the bikes after the riders come back from training, we have lunch, have a coffee and the riders go for a massage in the evening. As soon as we finish we go to the hotel and we have dinner together. Afterward, we relax like the Spanish do. We work a lot in the evening, we change cables, brake pads. And two days before the race we fully disassemble the bikes and build them up from scratch. The riders can then check all the new parts on the training so all is good before the race. We work a lot on the bikes.
In the camper, we have a 'special office' where riders can relax and when there are lots of people at the stand, they can go there to relax or prepare. Plus we also prepare the bottles there, as we have our supplies there. We also discuss important stuff in there. It is our private place. Our team setup is comfortable, with a small kitchen, a place for the mechanics, a small display area and our team area where we have lunch and have our coffees. As for our team, we are very open. People can see everything, bikes are on display and the riders warm up right in the stand. Riders might use their headphones at that time, as they want to be able to concentrate. At all other times, you will find them talking to friends and fans. We're a very open bunch and we like it.—Angel Gómez, MMR Factory Racing Team
MMR
A tidy setup, and hard working mechanics
Spanish olive oil
The heart of the MMR team. Meals and coffee are essential. Guests are welcomed here at all times
The team's special office in front of the truck
A small kitchen
MMR bikes on display
|We have a flexible setup so we can take whatever we need to a race. Our base consists of a camper and the Crafter (bus). I sleep in the camper, to make sure the tents don't blow away and of course provide a bit of security, although we do not keep the bikes here. Depending on the race, we setup with the pop-up tents and take either the camper or the van. It is flexible in size and it is quick to setup and break up. So we can leave quickly and get the f*ck out of there as usually, we need to get to the next race. We're usually the first to leave. All the riders and staff want to get home as quick as possible. We do the after race work at home. Another advantage of the camper is we can use regular customs when crossing the border and drive on Sundays. This setup saves time and budget as we do not need a truck driver as well. I am not calling this setup the most beautiful one but it is efficient and does what it needs to do.
Our setup is open at the front, so the spectators and fans can see the riders and bikes. They love to spot new stuff, take pictures and see the mechanics working. We also have Nino's bike on display at the entrance and when people ask we even let them in and see what's going on. We have the camper when it gets too crowded, or when the riders need to have some quiet time prior to the race that is where they will go. It is their little private space. As for lunch and dinner, this is what we do at all times. Especially during dinner conversations can be really interesting. On a race, it is hectic. But on the dinner table, we discuss stuff for further down the road. We brainstorm and have fun of course. I'd say sitting down together and enjoying meals is something we truly celebrate.—Thomas Frischknecht, Scott-SRAM MTB Racing
Scott-SRAM MTB Racing setup.
Good coffee, made by Frischi himself.
The camper provides private space for riders.
A shower with clothes of the worlds' fastest rider.
This is where the team can be found when they are not on track, enjoying a meal or coffee.
The team bikes and mechanics area are open to the public.
Number one. Nino Schurter.
