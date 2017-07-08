Team Setups - Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2017

We have a flexible setup so we can take whatever we need to a race. Our base consists of a camper and the Crafter (bus). I sleep in the camper, to make sure the tents don't blow away and of course provide a bit of security, although we do not keep the bikes here. Depending on the race, we setup with the pop-up tents and take either the camper or the van. It is flexible in size and it is quick to setup and break up. So we can leave quickly and get the f*ck out of there as usually, we need to get to the next race. We're usually the first to leave. All the riders and staff want to get home as quick as possible. We do the after race work at home. Another advantage of the camper is we can use regular customs when crossing the border and drive on Sundays. This setup saves time and budget as we do not need a truck driver as well. I am not calling this setup the most beautiful one but it is efficient and does what it needs to do.



Our setup is open at the front, so the spectators and fans can see the riders and bikes. They love to spot new stuff, take pictures and see the mechanics working. We also have Nino's bike on display at the entrance and when people ask we even let them in and see what's going on. We have the camper when it gets too crowded, or when the riders need to have some quiet time prior to the race that is where they will go. It is their little private space. As for lunch and dinner, this is what we do at all times. Especially during dinner conversations can be really interesting. On a race, it is hectic. But on the dinner table, we discuss stuff for further down the road. We brainstorm and have fun of course. I'd say sitting down together and enjoying meals is something we truly celebrate. — Thomas Frischknecht, Scott-SRAM MTB Racing