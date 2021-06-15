Team Video Round Up from the Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Jun 15, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
UR Team


bigquotesWe take you on a behind the scene of how our first World Cup of the year went down in Leogang, Austria!UR Team


Propain Factory Racing


bigquotesJoin the journey with Propain Factory Racing in the first episode of their 2021 video series.

At the beginning of June the team headed up to Schladming for the last testing of the new Propain Downhill Bike. One week of riding the legendary downhill track brought us some excitement before heading up to Leogang for the First World Cup in 2021.

World Cup Round 1 - Leogang. The weather has made conditions tricky this year as well, it was a lottery during qualifying runs due to the intermittent weather giving some guys a dryer track than others! All of our guys crashed in their runs, but only George made the cut to finals.

Big lesson for our first year junior rider Remy Meier-Smith and first year elite rider Luke Meier-Smith. We are sure the experience collected here will pay off in the future.

George finished 36th in Finals with a crash.

Looking forward for some good times at Crankworx and preparing for another round of World Cup racing in couple of weeks at Les Gets.

See the full report here.

Video by gzela.eu
Photos by Nathan Huges & Kuba GzelaPropain Factory Racing



Atherton Racing / Mille Johnset


bigquotesAlmost didn’t make it to Leogang for the first World Cup. But you get to come with me to the first World Cup of the year and see how it’s inside the Atherton racing lorry and what we do before/during a race!Mille Johnset


Fox Racing / Dialed


bigquotesWith some good weather for DH finals in Leogang, last minute adjustments are made before the race.Fox Racing


bigquotesIt's been an incredible week of racing in Leogang! The Fox team now goes their separate ways, but will reunite soon in Les Gets.Fox Racing


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Ben Reid is such a boss ! ! ! Literally met him at Mt Ste Anne.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooK0B9z21_k


and if you dont know now you know
  • 1 0
 No video of Bulldog's wall ride? Where can I find that?

