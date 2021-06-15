Team Video Round Up from the Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Propain Factory Racing in the first episode of their 2021 video series.



At the beginning of June the team headed up to Schladming for the last testing of the new Propain Downhill Bike . One week of riding the legendary downhill track brought us some excitement before heading up to Leogang for the First World Cup in 2021 .



World Cup Round 1 - Leogang. The weather has made conditions tricky this year as well, it was a lottery during qualifying runs due to the intermittent weather giving some guys a dryer track than others! All of our guys crashed in their runs, but only George made the cut to finals.



Big lesson for our first year junior rider Remy Meier-Smith and first year elite rider Luke Meier-Smith . We are sure the experience collected here will pay off in the future.



George finished 36th in Finals with a crash.



Looking forward for some good times at Crankworx and preparing for another round of World Cup racing in couple of weeks at Les Gets .



