Team Video Round Up from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

DorvalAm/Commencal
Go inside with Team DorvalAM Commencal as they keep on making the champagne flow this season on the DH World Cup podiums. The challenging conditions in Les Gets for their home race was a challenge all week long and these videos allows you to get inside the team just like you were here with them .
Videos : William Klock .
Photos : Jey Crunch .
Bernard Kerr / Pivot Factory Racing
|It's late but it was Epic and this is it - The madness of Les Gets World cup race day 2021...We qualified 10th but it turned out to put me deep in the rain come race day! I gave it everything I had but it wasn't enough for the result I wanted...However i think its one of the best race runs I've ever put down so leaving stoked and excited for the rest of the season!— Bernard Kerr
Mondraker
|The team has been out in Les Gets this week getting to grips with a wide open multiple line choice track. Check out what the team has been up to over the week, maybe not the results we were hoping for, but the weather came in and that was that.— MS Mondraker
UR Team
|Les Gets World Cup delivered big time: sick track, crazy crowd, weather upsets, crashes and a top 10! Get behind our race day and see what it was like.— UR Team
Propain Factory Racing
Join the journey with Propain Factory Racing
in the second episode of their 2021 video series.Crankworx
is always a fun event and makes for an amazing time in the Austrian Alps doing all the different disciplines and enjoying time on the hardtails, slalom and DH bikes!
Main focus has been on the downhill but we couldn't miss the opportunity to race dual slalom and pumptrack, as well as a perfect evening at whippoff!
As it comes to downhill we had some ups and downs during the downhill race. George Brannigan was flying the whole week but couldn't make it on the final run due to a flat tire. Henry Kerr and Luke Meier-Smith finished 31st and 30th.
Remy Meier-Smith had an amazing run and proved he can mix with the best junior riders in the World, finishing 2nd with only 3.289 to the winner.
For the break before heading down to Les Gets riders split to different events.Henry
and Remy
smashed out the IXS Downhill Cup
at Brandental
which turned out really well. Henry grabbing 5th spot
in elite with just 0.338 off the win and Remy won the Junior U21 category!
Same week Luke Meier-Smith grabs 2 times second place in U21 category at EWS at Canazai. Losing less than a second to the winner with 30min of racing!
Les Gets provided a fresh and fast track for the second round of 2021 World Cup.
Unfortunately, Remy Meier-Smith
and Henry Kerr
didn’t qualify for the finals after their qualifying runs didn’t go to plan.
Luke and George went into the finals with positive thinking for Saturday. They both improved their runs and we’re stoked for the results despite bad weather.
George finished a very respectable 8th place and Luke Meier-Smith grabbed 19th place in his first ever World Cup elite final.
Onto a little break and we're even more excited for further races this season!
Video by Kuba Gzela
Photos by Nathan Huges & Maddog Boris (SixPack)
