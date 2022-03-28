Team Video Round Up from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Maybe it's just me and the long break we've just taken from World Cup racing, but the 2022 season opener at Lourdes this weekend seemed to be one of the most exciting World Cup races in recent memory. The track was incredible and relentless, the crowds were wild, and enough racers were riding fast in all the fields that it seemed like open season on the win.
We've rounded up a collection of the team recaps plus a few POV videos and other race miscellanea to help relive the weekend, and we'll continue to add videos to this article as more teams release content from the race.
e*thirteen & MS Mondraker
e*thirteen has introduced the "Inside the Line" series that will features MS Mondraker, Commencal / 100%, NS Bikes UR Team, and the Intense Factory Racing Team in 24 episodes throughout the World Cup season to look inside what it's like to be part of a professional downhill racing team.
|Driven and told from the point of view of the manager, coaches and racers, “Inside the Line” will give viewers an inside perspective into the passion, drama, dedication, emotion, and excitement of racing. Filming will occur pre, during and post races as teams prepare and share developments and solutions for each event Teams will take viewers with them as they move from race to race and share challenges and pro-cycling strategies, team techniques and more both from the team and individual perspectives.
Inside the Line, Episode 1 kicks off with the MS Mondraker team arriving in Lourdes, France just a few days ahead of the first UCI Downhill World Cup Season. The spiritual city hosts this epic event for the third time in history, but with a very fresh track. Meet the MS Mondraker team riders as they touch down after not seeing each other in 6 months. Hear the racer's thoughts on their season ahead, peek into the team's new kits as they unpack for the season and witness a, first-hand meet and greet with the media, as they stand days away from competing in the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Series.
The 2022 WC Series can be unpredictable. New stars can shine, while heroes can fall. There are new faces on teams, fierce competition and no signs of anyone slowing down. It's bound to be an epic season of non-stop action. Follow "Inside the Line" each week and take a front seat journey with some of the best athletes around the globe.—e*thirteen
Fox Racing / Dialed
Qualifier day brings frustrations and last-minute stresses as athletes make adjustments before the first World Cup race of the year.
|[The track's] getting rougher and towards the end all the shiny rocks, they are so slippery, y'know, so hopefully in the sun, they might dry up again but the top is fine. Just a few places look grippy and then they're like ice and then some look icy and they're grippy so you're tiptoeing towards the end. Overall quite similar to what we rode yesterday.—Max Hartenstern
Sunday, Sunday, Sunday! It's race day and everyone's excited and nervous for the first big day of the year. Some last-minute puzzling before athletes take a run at the track and reflections afterward as they gear up for the next race in a few weeks.
|We did good. That was a great day of racing!... it's just such a gnarly track and to watch them do it is, I dunno, like a heart attack. Every time somebody rides down.—Jordi
Trek Factory Racing
|This is it: The first downhill World Cup of 2022 is here. Watch the Trek Factory Racing Downhill boys scope out a treacherous track in the legendary city of Lourdes, then attack qualifying ahead of what is sure to be a chaotic final.—Trek Factory Racing
Bernard Kerr
|LOURDES RACE WENT OFF...shame I had a mechanical in my run and had to nurse it in the last half the trail even thought it still looks fast I promise I backed it off..—Bernard Kerr
Jackson Goldstone's Race Run POV
Luca Shaw's Race Run POV
|The new kid on the CLLCTV block Luca Shaw hits the Lourdes World Cup DH track for an absolute heater of a run!—Canyon Collective
Dean Lucas' Race Run POV
|The French do it right when it comes to World Cup racing and this race didn’t disappoint!
I don’t think I’ve ever been in a race run where it’s been so loud and for so long! The French crowd here was amazing all weekend and in finals, it was taken to a new level.
Blows me away that I get to call this a job and I get to perform in front of so many people.
Really happy with everything in my run besides one bit where I wash the front wheel and only just got my foot out in time. I was able to get back into a good rhythm after that though and landed myself in 26th. Good to know the speed is still there as well with a 10th at the split before the mistake which has given me some much-needed confidence.—Dean Lucas
Crankbrothers / Alan Milway
|We chatted to Alan Milway, coach to the world's fastest racers, about what the pros do to warm-up before a World Cup race and also about what you can do before hitting the trails to improve your riding experience.—Crankbrothers
Flat Out Video
