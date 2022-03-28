Team Video Round Up from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Driven and told from the point of view of the manager, coaches and racers, “Inside the Line” will give viewers an inside perspective into the passion, drama, dedication, emotion, and excitement of racing. Filming will occur pre, during and post races as teams prepare and share developments and solutions for each event Teams will take viewers with them as they move from race to race and share challenges and pro-cycling strategies, team techniques and more both from the team and individual perspectives.



Inside the Line, Episode 1 kicks off with the MS Mondraker team arriving in Lourdes, France just a few days ahead of the first UCI Downhill World Cup Season. The spiritual city hosts this epic event for the third time in history, but with a very fresh track. Meet the MS Mondraker team riders as they touch down after not seeing each other in 6 months. Hear the racer's thoughts on their season ahead, peek into the team's new kits as they unpack for the season and witness a, first-hand meet and greet with the media, as they stand days away from competing in the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Series.



The 2022 WC Series can be unpredictable. New stars can shine, while heroes can fall. There are new faces on teams, fierce competition and no signs of anyone slowing down. It's bound to be an epic season of non-stop action. Follow "Inside the Line" each week and take a front seat journey with some of the best athletes around the globe. — e*thirteen