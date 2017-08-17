VIDEOS

EWS Team Video Roundup - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 17, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Giant Factory Off-Road Team


With its high peaks and seemingly endless supply of singletrack trails—from steep, rocky and aggressive, to flat-out fast and flowy—Whistler stands alone as an Enduro World Series venue. And it’s a favorite for the Giant Factory Off-Road Team. Each of the riders faced their own challenges at Round 7 in Canada, overcoming crashes, injuries and the unforgiving Whistler terrain to find some high moments at the penultimate race of the 2017 EWS. Mckay Vezina finished strong, with a top-5 on the final stage. Josh Carlson struggled through a shoulder injury, but was happy to finish on his “home” course. And Rae Morrison rode consistently to finish 11th and hold her top-10 overall ranking with one race left to go.


Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team

Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team at EWS Whistler

by ibiscycles
Views: 311    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


The Whistler Crankworx Enduro race is a team favorite and is our most anticipated race of the year, as it is just such a great place to ride bikes! The race is famous for its brutally long stages and hard liaisons—a monster of a race that has been dubbed #crankzilla

(Check out the full Ibis Enduro Team Report from Whistler)


