EWS Team Video Roundup - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Giant Factory Off-Road Team







With its high peaks and seemingly endless supply of singletrack trails—from steep, rocky and aggressive, to flat-out fast and flowy—Whistler stands alone as an Enduro World Series venue. And it’s a favorite for the Giant Factory Off-Road Team. Each of the riders faced their own challenges at Round 7 in Canada, overcoming crashes, injuries and the unforgiving Whistler terrain to find some high moments at the penultimate race of the 2017 EWS. Mckay Vezina finished strong, with a top-5 on the final stage. Josh Carlson struggled through a shoulder injury, but was happy to finish on his “home” course. And Rae Morrison rode consistently to finish 11th and hold her top-10 overall ranking with one race left to go.





Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team



