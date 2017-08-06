VIDEOS

Team Video Roundup - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017

Aug 6, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
YT Mob




Canyon Factory Racing

MSA WORLD CUP #6 - Canyon Factory Racing

by Canyon-PureCycling
Views: 253    Faves: 1    Comments: 0




KHS Factory Racing

Mont-Sainte-Anne

by khsfactoryracing
Views: 534    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


3 Comments

  • + 4
 where does one even begin purchasing a khs bike? I literally haven't seen one in years how do they manage to sponsor a DH team?
  • + 2
 I don't know you but for me Aaron Gwin looks way more cool and humble than the past years... Good to see an atlete going in that direction!
  • + 2
 GWINN!!!!!!

