Team Video Roundup - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
Aug 6, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
YT Mob
Canyon Factory Racing
MSA WORLD CUP #6 - Canyon Factory Racing
by
Canyon-PureCycling
KHS Factory Racing
Mont-Sainte-Anne
by
khsfactoryracing
3 Comments
+ 4
ryanandrewrogers
(22 mins ago)
where does one even begin purchasing a khs bike? I literally haven't seen one in years how do they manage to sponsor a DH team?
[Reply]
+ 2
FlorentLG
(14 mins ago)
I don't know you but for me Aaron Gwin looks way more cool and humble than the past years... Good to see an atlete going in that direction!
[Reply]
+ 2
IdRatherBeDHing
(17 mins ago)
GWINN!!!!!!
[Reply]
