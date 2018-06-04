VIDEOS

Team Videos: Fort William Downhill World Cup 2018

Jun 3, 2018
by Alex Evans  
VoulVoulRacing Team


The historical race here in Fort William - Scottland - is in the books. It was a tough one for our team but we are all still in one piece. It sure wasn't what we expected and what we came here for after the successful french cup the week before the World Cup where we were able to take the overall lead. Marine had a great race though and we are stoked to see her on the podium!

We are now on our way to Leogang / Austria for the third round of the UCI Mountainbike World Cup and another weekend of racing.


The YT Mob


Despite a great start to his finals run in Fort William, Aaron Gwin had an uncharacteristic over the handlebar crash in a section of the track that took out his teammate, Angel Suarez, nearly an hour earlier. Despite the warm and sunny conditions, some sections of the track were still suffering from high levels of moisture and low levels of grip, thanks to heavy overnight storms. Aaron still managed to finish in 20th place and retains the series lead.



MENTIONS: @VoulVoulRacing @The-YT-Mob


 Most relevant video to the finals was from @bencathro explaining why we saw who we did...and who didn't see...but sure as hell should have:
youtu.be/CC8u2QhuPh0

And holy crap does the new protected rider format FOKK the independent and privateers so damn hard!

