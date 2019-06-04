VIDEOS

Team Videos: Fort William DH World Cup 2019

Jun 4, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Polygon UR

We will remember Fort William as a wet and wild one! Follow our week in the Scottish Highlands for the second round of the UCI Downhill World cup where Tracey Hannah gave a good show and had a great battle to finish 2nd. Yeeoow!

Propain Factory Racing

The team is back in Fort William! Learning curves for both our young riders Luke and Henry, just not pushing enough in qualies. That left the Rudy and Joe to battle it out in finals on Sunday!

Thumbnail photo - Phunkt


Team Dorval AM

A difficult week-end for the team ...


Gamux Racing

We have mixed feelings after the finals as we were not able to perform as well as we can. But all in all a solid weekend! We leave here very excited for Leogang, as it is Andi's home race and we know that we can be fast.



