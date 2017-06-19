Team Videos from Crankworx Les Gets 2017

Jun 19, 2017 at 9:57
Jun 19, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Polygon UR

It's good to have fun and not take ourselves too seriously at Crankworx! The whole team; Sam, Sick Mick, Tracey, Alex Fayolle, Kenta, Couscous and Loic Esteve went full hip-hop and had a sweet time sending whips, tricks and riding the dry and loose downhill track.



Norco Factory Racing

Following the UCI World Cup in Leogang, Austria, the team was off to Les Gets, France for the 2nd Crankworx event of the year. With fun times and strong results over past couple years, the team is always excited to attend Crankworx’s mountain bike festival atmosphere. Beside multiple events, there’s also time to catch up and ride with friends who travel the racing circuit, catch a few barbecues, and generally have a great time on bikes!


MENTIONS: @Polygonbikes / @norcobicycles
