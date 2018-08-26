Team Videos: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

YT Mob

Polygon UR

Team VoulVoul Racing

Propain Dirt Sixpack

Video: Knowmad DevelopmentThe YT Mob’s youngest rider backed up his top 10 from Mont-Sainte-Anne with yet another strong performance in his first ever wet World Cup final. The tricky conditions on a rainy Saturday in the Vosges Mountains caught out teammate Aaron Gwin who less than 30 seconds into his run went down briefly, but continued on to finish 43rd. Fellow American Neko Mulally was less fortunate crashing out in training earlier today and breaking his right hand, and will fly home on Monday for surgery. Aaron and Angel now go into a training camp here in France preparing for the World Championships which commence on September 3 in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, with finals day on Sunday, September 9.The whole team is really happy to end the World Cup season on a high! With Tracey securing the 3rd place in the overall thanks to a safe 4th place and with Mick on a great comeback into 12th it was a great weekend for the Polygon UR Team! The year was tough for everyone and we are so glad to make it through these 7 rounds and already can't wait for next season to begin.Thanks to all our sponsors and fans for their support.Wow - the Season is over, done and dusted. We came to La Bresse with good feelings from the weekend before where we took the French cup "best team award". The race here in La Bresse was a tough, rainy and muddy one - but we made it to the top five teams in the overall! See you guys at World Champs and next season!Credit: Miles MallinsonRace report words by Team Manager Ben Siri:"Race day brought colder conditions than we have seen all year as the temperature didnt go above 8 Celsius all day, heavy fog and rain to go along with it meant the boys would need a good warm up prior to race. Henry had a good run bar one little mistake to finish second by .8 and with how the rest of the field ended up in the slippy conditions, Henry took the second overall for the World Cup! Stoked for the Honey Badger! By the time the seniors were racing the rain had turned into a deluge and usually at the top we try to keep the bikes and riders out of the sun, this time it was a struggle to find enough dry space for everyone, the boys set off having struggled to get sufficient heat in their muscles, they came back to the pits visibly disappointed at their runs, but as we talked to other teams this was clearly a common feeling for most elite riders as it was near impossible to push in such slippy and wild conditions. Next up is the World Champs, will Henry Kerr find that elusive first win there?"