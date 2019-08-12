Team Videos: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019

Polygon UR

Propain Factory Racing

Team Dorval AM

Each track of the UCI world cup DH is different with their own challenges and Lenzerheide pushed our riders to their limits.This week we have Joe going 25th in finals showing he's coming back from his tricky season of injuries. Rudy couldn't find his flow in finals but still put down a solid result with a 41st. Luke had an unfortunate top section with a crash on one of the first turns, he'll be heading out to MSA for World Champs soon so watch out for an all-out run from the young man.Thumbnail - Phunk.comGet a look at the action, also with a tour around our new race truck!