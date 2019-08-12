Team Videos: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019

Aug 12, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Polygon UR

Each track of the UCI world cup DH is different with their own challenges and Lenzerheide pushed our riders to their limits.


Propain Factory Racing

This week we have Joe going 25th in finals showing he's coming back from his tricky season of injuries. Rudy couldn't find his flow in finals but still put down a solid result with a 41st. Luke had an unfortunate top section with a crash on one of the first turns, he'll be heading out to MSA for World Champs soon so watch out for an all-out run from the young man.

Get a look at the action, also with a tour around our new race truck!


Team Dorval AM



Lenzerheide Bikepark

 Why no videos from Canyon this year? Would love to see the weekend for Troy, Mark, Magnus and others.

