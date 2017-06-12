Team Videos: Leogang DH World Cup 2017

Norco Factory Racing









Sam was having a real fun time, hitting out laps after lap and looking real strong. The root section had most riders confused and with damp spells overnight conditions in this section kept changing. Finishing strong in qualification Sam was eager to put down a good run, where we saw old Sam form, pedalling in the air and fast, loose riding. When it came down to finals he just felt he could not push that extra bit and with times being so tight he finished out 44th. Joe, still recovering from his shoulder injury claimed the track was tame but seemed to be taking out quite a few other riders. With the bike set up for a more smooth, fast track than the prior two rounds, he was looking good, styling through the motorway all practice. In the woods, he was getting lines dialled and in the finals was less than 0.6 seconds off Sam, just scraping inside the top 50.



Henry is learning, with no crashes this weekend we were glad to see him on his feet and smiling. The Canadians unique style over the jumps made for good watching and he wasn't hanging around in the woods either. Like many though, he struggled to hack the pace on such a flat out, tight for time track, missing the final show





YT Mob







After qualifying fastest yesterday on the super quick Leogang track, Aaron Gwin laid down a brilliant final run here today to take his first World Cup win of the season, and his 3rd for The YT Mob. Scoring the maximum 250 points from this weekend sees Aaron move all the way up to 2nd place in the overall series, just 38 points behind current leader Greg Minnaar.







