Team Videos: Leogang DH World Cup 2017

Jun 12, 2017 at 3:54
Jun 12, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Norco Factory Racing

Norco Factory Racing - Leogang DH world cup 2017

by tgphotography
Views: 357    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Sam was having a real fun time, hitting out laps after lap and looking real strong. The root section had most riders confused and with damp spells overnight conditions in this section kept changing. Finishing strong in qualification Sam was eager to put down a good run, where we saw old Sam form, pedalling in the air and fast, loose riding. When it came down to finals he just felt he could not push that extra bit and with times being so tight he finished out 44th. Joe, still recovering from his shoulder injury claimed the track was tame but seemed to be taking out quite a few other riders. With the bike set up for a more smooth, fast track than the prior two rounds, he was looking good, styling through the motorway all practice. In the woods, he was getting lines dialled and in the finals was less than 0.6 seconds off Sam, just scraping inside the top 50.

Henry is learning, with no crashes this weekend we were glad to see him on his feet and smiling. The Canadians unique style over the jumps made for good watching and he wasn't hanging around in the woods either. Like many though, he struggled to hack the pace on such a flat out, tight for time track, missing the final show


YT Mob


After qualifying fastest yesterday on the super quick Leogang track, Aaron Gwin laid down a brilliant final run here today to take his first World Cup win of the season, and his 3rd for The YT Mob. Scoring the maximum 250 points from this weekend sees Aaron move all the way up to 2nd place in the overall series, just 38 points behind current leader Greg Minnaar.


MENTIONS: @The-YT-Mob / @norcobicycles / @tgphotography
Must Read This Week
Finals Results - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
116009 views
Qualifying Results - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
96962 views
SRAM GX Eagle: A Wallet Friendly 12-Speed Drivetrain - First Ride
93234 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn - Rough AF 2 - Video
74790 views
Shimano Announces New Gravity-Oriented Pedals, Shoes
74083 views
Tech Randoms - Leogang DH World Cup
68683 views
This is Home: Greg Minnaar - Video
66769 views
Giant Trance Advanced 1 - Review
62903 views






7 Comments

  • + 6
 And here we are still waiting on the Syndicate's Fort William video...
  • + 1
 Rumour has it they're making 32inch wheels as we speak!
  • + 2
 Blenki has been off the pace for quite some time now. Still one of the most stylish riders out there, but something doesn't seem to be clicking. I'm really hoping he can go back to his glory days soon
  • + 1
 Gwin had 3 more seconds in him!! The 9er boys are gonna need bigger wheels! Gwin is a monster and won't be long b4 he takes the lead in wc wins.
  • + 3
 Gwin reckons he had another 3 seconds in him?!

What. A. Beast.
  • + 1
 Gwin seems like such a chill guy, especially for someone of that racing caliber.
  • + 2
 I like how Minnaar was pouring the rest of the champagne on Kerr.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030386
Mobile Version of Website