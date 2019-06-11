VIDEOS

Team Videos: Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Jun 11, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
MS Mondraker

The 3rd round of the World Cup took place in Leogang, Austria - just a few kilometers from the team headquarters, which makes this our home race. With 2 riders missing this weekend we managed to get 4 elite men into the finals and we had good chances for the podium.


Cube Global Squad
CUBE Global Squad Leogang Team Edit

by CubeGlobalSquad
Views: 94    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Propain Factory Racing

Catch all the action from Leogang for the 3rd World Cup of the season! Quali went well for Joe and Luke, making it into the main show. Unfortunately, Rudy didn't quite make the cut. Disaster struck when Henry was given the wrong information by UCI Officials and missed his start time. A shame as he put down a time in practice that would have put him in the finals.

On to Crankworx for the team, look out for some wild action with Henry in the whip off and everyone in the downhill. Thumbnail - Phunkt


Gamux Racing

We leave Leogang with mixed feelings. Noel keeps on progressing through out this season and finished 32nd. Sadly, Andi was not able to qualify because of an injury from Friday’s practice. Faustin had a rough weekend and was just not able to perform as well as he can.

A one month break from racing now, to recharge the batteries and attack in Andorra!



