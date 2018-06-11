VIDEOS

Team Videos: Leogang World Cup DH 2018

Jun 11, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Polygon UR


The team is steadily building on their performances from last week in Leogang and they are all gaining in pace. Tracey managed to get a beautiful 3rd place this weekend and we can't wait to see Mick and Fayolle battle it out in between them at the next race as they were only separated by 0.1second today in 34th and 35th place! We'll all be in Crankworx Innsbruck next week so please come by to our truck and say hi!




NS Bikes Factory Racing





YT Mob


Following his over the bars crash due to a loose rock on course in Fort William last week, Aaron Gwin has been nursing a painful left thumb that’d been dislocated. It was giving Aaron a lot of grief in the first session of training here in Leogang earlier in the week, so much so that he was doubtful as to whether he’d even be able to race today’s final. Thanks to some injury management and a smart use of track time, by the 2nd half of his qualifying run yesterday Aaron was able to see that he did indeed have a solid chance for today’s race.




VoulVoul Racing



Many crashes and nights filled with pain later the UCI MTB World Cup in Leogang is a thing of the past. With all its highs and lows. Another weekend didn't go as planned even though three of our athletes were in the final. Now it's time to reflect, rest and train and let all bruises and cuts heal up until Val di Sole. Upwards and onwards! See you all there!



MENTIONS: @Polygonbikes @NSbikes, @YTIndustries,


Must Read This Week
Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2018
96395 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
68988 views
The One Tool That World Cup Mechanics Can't Live Without?
58830 views
Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
57846 views
Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
52058 views
A $999 Wireless Dropper Post, New Tires, Tools & More - Taipei Cycle Pre-Show
48446 views
18 Accessories We Like - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
44316 views
Practice Photo Report: Following The Herd - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
37937 views

6 Comments

  • + 2
 what you don't get to see in the Polygon vid is the incredible love/support those dudes have for each other and especially Mick-Tracy. they are true ride or die brother/sister in their relationship. Beautiful to see.
  • + 2
 YT Mob vids are the best teams vids in blazing time, I can't get over the quality/time for them to release them
  • + 0
 Surprised more of the factory teams don't publish videos after races. Hours of content generated with the only real additional cost being the videography services.
  • + 2
 Give 'm some time dude
  • + 1
 @mi-bike: Each race there's usually about 5 or 6 team vids released??? It's amazing content and unbelievable how fast some teams turn them out, not complaining on that front. My point is that exposure is currency of sponsor-supported sports so it surprises me that more of the factory teams don't put as much focus on documenting and releasing team video content. Seems like a missed opportunity for some teams.
  • + 1
 The Syndicate used to do great behind-the-scenes videos really quickly after each round. They were the first one I looked for. However, they/someone made the decision to stop a couple of seasons ago, so I guess the maths isn't as simple as we on the outside think it is.
Fortunately YT are killing it with the team vids these days.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038133
Mobile Version of Website