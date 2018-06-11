Team Videos: Leogang World Cup DH 2018

The team is steadily building on their performances from last week in Leogang and they are all gaining in pace. Tracey managed to get a beautiful 3rd place this weekend and we can't wait to see Mick and Fayolle battle it out in between them at the next race as they were only separated by 0.1second today in 34th and 35th place! We'll all be in Crankworx Innsbruck next week so please come by to our truck and say hi!
Following his over the bars crash due to a loose rock on course in Fort William last week, Aaron Gwin has been nursing a painful left thumb that’d been dislocated. It was giving Aaron a lot of grief in the first session of training here in Leogang earlier in the week, so much so that he was doubtful as to whether he’d even be able to race today’s final. Thanks to some injury management and a smart use of track time, by the 2nd half of his qualifying run yesterday Aaron was able to see that he did indeed have a solid chance for today’s race.
Many crashes and nights filled with pain later the UCI MTB World Cup in Leogang is a thing of the past. With all its highs and lows. Another weekend didn't go as planned even though three of our athletes were in the final. Now it's time to reflect, rest and train and let all bruises and cuts heal up until Val di Sole. Upwards and onwards! See you all there!
