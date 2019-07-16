Team Videos: Les Gets DH World Cup 2019

Jul 16, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
UR Team

A great week of racing in Les Gets, France on a super old school track where Tracey Hannah took the win!


Propain Factory Racing

Not the qualification day the team were after but young Luke did us proud in finals with a 10th place in a tight Junior field.


Gamux Racing

Mixed feelings this weekend. Faustin had another solid run in his finals in to #40. Unfortunately, Noel also had a big crash just before the finals and could not take part in them. Andi had a bad run in his qualies but keeps on feeling better, after his surgery 4 weeks ago.

Les Gets Bike Park

Videos DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


