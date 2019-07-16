Team Videos: Les Gets DH World Cup 2019

UR Team

Propain Factory Racing

Gamux Racing

A great week of racing in Les Gets, France on a super old school track where Tracey Hannah took the win!Not the qualification day the team were after but young Luke did us proud in finals with a 10th place in a tight Junior field.Mixed feelings this weekend. Faustin had another solid run in his finals in to #40. Unfortunately, Noel also had a big crash just before the finals and could not take part in them. Andi had a bad run in his qualies but keeps on feeling better, after his surgery 4 weeks ago.