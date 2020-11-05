Team Videos: Lousa DH World Cup 2020

Propain Factory Racing

The first round of Lousa World Cup has been wild for us! A lot of ups and downs for our team riders. George Brannigan had to pull out of the race due to his hand injury. Luke Williamson made it to the finals but ended up crashing in the finish area.Fingers crossed for the second round!And the short season comes to an end with 6th place for Luke Williamson at the last round of the 2020 World Cup. Long and intense racing here in Lousã with doubleheader!Racing is over and the offseason is on the way. Preparing and testing for the 2021 ahead! Stay tuned!The last world cup of year is in the books. Despiste the situation of 2020 we are glad to have had all the races this year.The riders need to rest for a few days now and they are already excited for next year.Photos : Sebastian Sternman / William KlockVideo: William Klock