Team Videos: Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Done and dusted. The first round of the 2019 UCI MTB World Cup is in the books and even it did not end top class, we are happy about the overall result: 2 top 10, 3 riders in the top 20 Elite men and a 5th place for the team.We are Maribor again for the second weekend on the trot. It was relatively the same track as the IXS last weekend with a few new sections to speed things up. Our boys were already comfortable on the dry Slovenian soil. Practice on Friday and Saturday morning was lovely and dry but come qualifying it was a different kettle of fish. With big downpours for the Elites, it proved difficult to judge how hard to push resulting in Rudy not qualifying and Henry having a big stack in the infamous rock garden. This left the oldest and young members of the team to do battle on Sunday.Check out all the action here!The team went to Maribor for the first World cup of 2019! A good beginning for the team! Next steps: European Championship & Fort Bill World Cup!Video: William KlockAndi Kolb had a good race today, and ended up in 24th and stands 20th overall!Nikolas Nestoroff and Steven Walton make the trip out to Slovenia for the IXS Cup and the first world cup of the series in Maribor. Good times were had and a lot was learned. The team is ready for round two in Fort William.