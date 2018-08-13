Team Videos: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018

Polygon UR

Voul Voul Racing

YT Mob

Mont-Sainte-Anne seemed to be tougher than ever. With some crashes, smashed rocks and bashed trees during qualifying, Alex, Tracey and Kenta still made it through to the finals. Unfortunately not much went to plan for the boys but Tracey was there to better the team's morale with an excellent 3rd place! As for Mick? A few runs in practice showed that his hand is still not strong enough to undertake the beating of a World Cup race track and he'll be resting it a bit more before he gets back to racing. See you all at Crankworx Whistler!After the last couple races with crashes and ups and down the Voul Vouls are back. We enjoyed the very historical race here in Mont Sainte Anne. Antoine Pierron qualified his first time so all three Pierron brothers were able to race against each other and Florent was able to bring his race run together - even with his wrist.See you all in La Bresse for the final round!The YT Mob’s youngest rider, Spain’s Angel Suarez, showed his hand today as a rider who’s determined to find a bright future for himself in the world of mountain bike racing. Straight after his career-best result of 13th in Andorra a few weeks ago, Angel set a new personal benchmark by finishing 9th here at the demanding and long track in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada.