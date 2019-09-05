Team Videos - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Championships 2019

Sep 5, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
MS Mondraker

That was for sure the most difficult race in our race history so far. With Brook MacDonald down with a serious injury, Eleonora Farina finished in 6th and Laurie Greenland managed to finish in 6th place with a flat tire.

The crash of Brook and his current state is the low point in our team history. For several reasons it took the local medical service unacceptable 4 hours to evacuate Brook from the hill and we think this should lead to further discussions regarding the rescue chain at high level events such as the World Championships.





Intense Factory Racing


bigquotesHad a heap of fun riding MSA this year. I felt good on track all weekend and was super excited to race. Happy with how I rode, and a step in the right direction from the last few races, but was hoping for a little more result wise.Jack Moir

bigquotesI had a lot of fun being back at the races this weekend. It’s been a tough couple of months at home injured, and with only a few weeks on the bike, I’m happy with where I’m at. I fought hard and it’s good to be right back in the mix with the top guys. Looking forward to getting stronger and back up to full speed as soon as I’m able.Aaron Gwin


Read the full Intense Factory Racing recap here.




Miranda Factory Team


Miranda Factory Team athlete Gonçalo Bandeira, still recovering from the injury sustained in Lenzerheide, presented himself as the only Portuguese athlete in the Junior category. In his qualifying run, Gonçalo was just 37th. However, on the final day of competition, and on the fast but rather deteriorated track, the Miranda Bike Parts’ athlete would secure the 22nd final position.

bigquotesAt the end, Gonçalo commented: “I’m happy to wrap up my first edition of the World Championship. I know I wasn’t 100% due to the injury; however, I know I showed my value during the whole season. Next week we have a race in the United States, where I obviously want to be among the front riders. I take this chance to thank the opportunity given by the FPC-UVP and all my team support.




Miranda e-Factory Team

Emanuel Pombo from Madeira represented the Miranda e-Factory Team at the debut eMTB World Championships. With a true cross-country course of approximately 6 kilometers, athletes had to do a lot of effort management, as the electrically assisted bikes could only deliver a maximum continuous power of 250 watts. Increasingly capable in this new category, Emanuel Pombo demonstrated an excellent pace, although the course format was mostly XC with start loop and four laps, which didn’t suit him very well. The Portuguese would finish this important competition in 25th place.

bigquotesI’m happy to finish this race and be part of the first World E-MTB Championship’s history. I lined up in the race with full support from Miranda e-Factory Team and representing Portugal, but I knew I would struggle with the XCO format, which is a sport that I have never done nor am trained. It was really tough on track and finished top25. I’m tired, but happy with this participation,” concluded Miranda´s Bike Parts’ athlete.


