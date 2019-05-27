VIDEOS

Team Videos: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

May 27, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Scott-Sram




Primaflor Mondraker




Creuse Oxygène



  • + 1
 I respect the hell out of all of these athletes, but it’s fun to see someone from the United States (Kate) do so well. The US isn’t known for the fastest XC riders.

