Team Videos: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Polygon UR

Mondraker

Propain Factory Racing

The final World Cup of the season held in Snowshoe, West Virginia has proven to be an awesome race and a crazy final where Tracey Hannah claimed the DH overall ranking title!This was a tough one... with Brook being in the hospital all the travel was very tiring and it was very hard to focus. With the 2 remaining riders Laurie Greenland and Eleonora Farina we went into the race and all by a sudden Laurie was our only remaining rider in the finals as Eleonora crashed and had another concussion.A tough weekend in Snowshoe for the last round of the World Cup! Rudy went 35th with a really solid bottom section. Joe was right up in the top 20 in the first two splits but lost a few vital seconds lower down to end up 52nd. Luke was 5th at the 2nd split but punctured shortly after and had to nurse her down. Joe is heading to Hardline next week so watch out for some wild clips soon!